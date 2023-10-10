Jiyana Bajar

Vekirina Teknolojiyên Nû û Hêza AI

Zanist

Modula Rûsî ya li ser Stasyona Fezayê ya Navneteweyî Derketina Coolant Tecrube dike

ByGabriel Botha

October 10, 2023
Modula Rûsî ya li ser Stasyona Fezayê ya Navneteweyî Derketina Coolant Tecrube dike

Russia’s Nauka module, a multipurpose addition to the International Space Station (ISS), recently suffered a coolant leak in its backup cooling system. The leak was discovered during routine checks, prompting astronauts to assess the situation. Fortunately, according to the Russian space agency Roscosmos, both the crew and the ISS itself are not in any immediate danger.

Moving forward, engineers will work to investigate and rectify the issue. The Nauka module arrived at the ISS just last week, docking after a prolonged and arduous journey. Despite this setback, it is anticipated that the module will continue to contribute to the operations and research conducted on the space station.

Huge Ancient Solar Storm Uncovered Through Tree Rings in French Alps

A discovery in the Southern French Alps has unveiled evidence of a massive solar storm that occurred approximately 14,300 years ago. By analyzing the annual growth rings inside ancient Scots pine trees, researchers have identified a significant spike in radiocarbon, indicating the presence of a solar storm of unprecedented scale.

Had this solar storm occurred in contemporary times, it could have had catastrophic consequences. The burst of energetic particles from the sun may have resulted in the destruction of satellites and widespread disruption to electricity grids. This finding highlights the potent and potentially disruptive nature of solar activity.

The study of tree rings serves as a valuable tool in understanding past climate and environmental events. By examining the growth patterns and chemical composition of tree rings, scientists gain insights into historical occurrences, such as this ancient solar storm.

Çavkanî:

– Ajansa fezayê ya Rûsyayê Roscosmos
– Input from various agencies

– Tree ring research by scientists in the Southern French Alps (specific sources not mentioned)

By Gabriel Botha

Related Post

Zanist

Pêvajoyên Xwezayî û Emîsyonên Karbondîoksîtê: Rola Serpêhatî ya Weathering Rock

October 11, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Zanist

Teleskopa Fezayê ya Euclid Mîsyonê ji nû ve dest pê dike

October 11, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Zanist

NASA Wê Yekem Wêneyên Nimûneya Asteroidê ya Mezin a ku heta niha hatiye berhevkirin eşkere bike

October 11, 2023 Robert Andrew

We bêriya we kir

Zanist

Pêvajoyên Xwezayî û Emîsyonên Karbondîoksîtê: Rola Serpêhatî ya Weathering Rock

October 11, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Zanist

Teleskopa Fezayê ya Euclid Mîsyonê ji nû ve dest pê dike

October 11, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Zanist

NASA Wê Yekem Wêneyên Nimûneya Asteroidê ya Mezin a ku heta niha hatiye berhevkirin eşkere bike

October 11, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Zanist

Fêmkirina Girîngiya Cookies Di Nepeniya Serhêl de

October 11, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments