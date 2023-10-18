Jiyana Bajar

Zanyar Zagonek Nû ya Xwezayê Pêşniyar Dikin Ku Berfirehbûna Pêşketinê Dike

ByMampho Brescia

October 18, 2023
Scientists and philosophers have proposed a sweeping new law of nature that goes beyond Charles Darwin’s theory of evolution. In their new law, they argue that the principles of evolution apply not only to biological species but also to various other phenomena at different scales.

Darwin’s theory, outlined in his 1859 book “On the Origin of Species,” revolutionized scientific thought by presenting the idea that species change over time through the acquisition of advantageous traits. Now, 164 years later, a group of nine experts proposes that Darwin’s theory is just one manifestation of a broader phenomenon that spans from atoms to planets and beyond.

This new law of nature encompasses biological evolution but also includes phenomena at the atomic, mineral, planetary, and stellar levels. It suggests that the basic principles of evolution, such as adaptation, selection, and variation, are universal and apply to all systems across scales.

The scientists and philosophers behind this proposal believe that their new law could have profound implications for understanding the natural world. By recognizing the broader applicability of evolution, they seek to provide a unified framework for studying various complex systems, from the way elements interact to the formation of celestial bodies.

This proposal builds on Darwin’s groundbreaking work, expanding it to encompass a much wider range of phenomena. It underscores the interconnectedness of the natural world and highlights the similarities in the processes that govern different systems.

With this new law, scientists hope to unlock new insights into the fundamental workings of nature, paving the way for advancements in various scientific disciplines and potentially leading to practical applications in fields such as medicine, technology, and environmental conservation.

