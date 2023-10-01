Sensorek Elektrokîmyayî ya Flexible Pir Hesas û Stable ji bo Tespîtkirina Biomarker

A team of researchers from Penn State University has developed a flexible electrochemical sensor that can detect biomarkers such as glucose in sweat. The sensor is designed to be long-term stable and highly sensitive, making it a promising tool for non-invasive disease diagnosis and treatment evaluation.

The sensor is based on nanocomposite-modified porous graphene, which is treated with a laser to create a stable conductive nanocomposite. This laser treatment allows for an excellent sensitivity of 1317.69 µA mm−1 cm−2 and an ultra-low detection limit of 0.079 µm for glucose detection. The sensor also has the ability to detect pH and demonstrates outstanding stability, maintaining over 91% sensitivity for 21 days.

By integrating the glucose and pH sensor with a flexible microfluidic sweat sampling network, the researchers were able to accurately detect glucose levels on the body. This detection was further calibrated by simultaneously measuring pH and temperature, resulting in continuous and precise on-body glucose monitoring.

Prior to this development, sweat sensors faced limitations such as low sensitivity, limited surface area, and poor stability. Measuring biomarkers in sweat presents challenges due to their low concentrations and variability influenced by factors such as exercise, diet, and environment.

Sweat is a rich source of biomarkers, which provide valuable insights into an individual’s health or disease state. This innovative sensor design addresses previous limitations and offers a low-cost, highly sensitive, and long-term stable platform for biomarker detection. It has the potential to revolutionize non-invasive diagnostic methods and enable continuous monitoring for various diseases.

Nanocomposite-modified porous graphene: Nanocomposite material formed by combining graphene and other materials to enhance conductivity and sensitivity in electrochemical sensors.

Biomarkers: Substances that indicate the state of health or disease in the body.

Laser treatment: The process of using laser technology to modify the properties of materials, such as creating stable conductive nanocomposites in this study.