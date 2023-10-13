Lêkolîn Di Oksîjena Okyanûsa Paşerojê de Delîlên Hilweşînên Mezin vedibêjin

Researchers at the University of Hawai’i at Mānoa have published a study revealing evidence of oxygen loss in the world’s ocean during past glacial periods. This discovery, locked in ancient deep-sea sediments, suggests that the widespread oxygen loss we are experiencing with current climate change may not be permanent.

Scientists have been measuring ocean oxygen since the 1960s and have observed decreasing levels in the mid-depths of the ocean. Warmer waters hold less oxygen, which can lead to habitat loss for marine species that rely on oxygen to breathe. The expansion of naturally occurring low-oxygen regions in the Eastern Pacific could significantly impact Pacific Island fisheries in a warmer climate.

The researchers focused on cobalt as a clue to understand past changes in low-oxygen regions. They found that areas of low oxygen water in the Pacific are enriched with cobalt, which is transported across the ocean in a plume of low-oxygen water. Cobalt is subsequently deposited onto the seafloor and preserved in sediments.

Analyzing seafloor sediments from the past 145,000 years, including the last major ice age, the researchers found higher levels of cobalt in sediments from ice ages compared to more recent sediments. This indicates larger regions of low-oxygen waters in the Pacific during the ice age.

One possible explanation for the prevalence of low-oxygen waters in cold climates is changes in ocean circulation due to climate change. If currents weaken, oxygen levels in the Pacific could decline. Slow changes in oxygen levels could allow fish and other species to adapt, as they have in the past.

The researchers emphasize the need to reduce emissions to buy time for ecosystems to adapt to climate change. This new understanding of past ocean oxygen fluctuations contributes to ongoing efforts to protect marine habitats and ensure the well-being of marine species in the face of climate change.

