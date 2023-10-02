Jiyana Bajar

Vekirina Teknolojiyên Nû û Hêza AI

Zanist

Bakteriyên Magnetotaktîk: Jiyana Kevin a Marsî ya Potansiyel?

ByMampho Brescia

October 2, 2023
Bakteriyên Magnetotaktîk: Jiyana Kevin a Marsî ya Potansiyel?

Astrobiologists have recently seen a resurgence of interest in magnetotactic bacteria (MTB) in the field of astrobiology. These microorganisms have the ability to form magnetofossils, such as magnetic nanocrystals, which have raised questions about their potential presence on Mars. Researchers have discovered MTB living in extreme environments with varying salinity, temperature, and pH levels. In fact, some populations of MTB can survive simulated extraterrestrial conditions, making them a model for studying ancient Martian life.

Scientists have identified multiple biosignatures that can be used to detect MTB on Earth and potentially on Mars. These biosignatures include magnetosome morphology, magnetic properties, and chemistry. Magnetotactic bacteria possess flagellar motility and contain magnetosomes, membrane-bound crystals composed of magnetite and greigite. The presence of these magnetofossils in the geological record suggests that MTB are among the oldest prokaryotes on Earth.

The discovery of the Martian meteorite Allan Hills 84001 in 1984 further fueled interest in MTB in astrobiology. Nanocrystalline magnetites embedded in carbonite particles found in the meteorite bear similarities to MTB. This finding has led researchers to explore the possibility of MTB-like life on Mars.

Investigating the presence of MTB on Mars requires further study. The similarities between Mars and early Earth make the emergence of MTB-like life on the red planet intriguing. Transporting these microorganisms to space stations and simulation chambers can aid in exploring their tolerance potential and distinct biosignatures.

In conclusion, the study of magnetotactic bacteria has experienced a renaissance in astrobiology. Their ability to form magnetofossils and their potential presence on Mars raises exciting possibilities for understanding ancient extraterrestrial life. Further research and exploration will help uncover the mysteries surrounding these fascinating microorganisms.

Çavkanî:
– Nature Multidisciplinary Journal of Microbial Ecology, doi: 10.1038/s41396-023-01495-w

By Mampho Brescia

Related Post

Zanist

Mîsyonên Heyvê yên Chinaînê wekî Pekînê ji bo Seferên Heyvê yên Pêşerojê û Stasyona Lêkolînê plan dike pêşde diçin.

October 4, 2023 Robert Andrew
Zanist

Athena: Pergala Modelkirina Agir a Hêza AI-ê ya ku li dijî şewatan li NSW şer dike

October 4, 2023 Robert Andrew
Zanist

Keştiya fezayê ya OSIRIS-REx a NASAyê Nimûneya Asteroidê ya Dîrokî Vedigerîne Cîhanê

October 4, 2023 Mampho Brescia

We bêriya we kir

Zanist

Mîsyonên Heyvê yên Chinaînê wekî Pekînê ji bo Seferên Heyvê yên Pêşerojê û Stasyona Lêkolînê plan dike pêşde diçin.

October 4, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Zanist

Athena: Pergala Modelkirina Agir a Hêza AI-ê ya ku li dijî şewatan li NSW şer dike

October 4, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Zanist

Keştiya fezayê ya OSIRIS-REx a NASAyê Nimûneya Asteroidê ya Dîrokî Vedigerîne Cîhanê

October 4, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Zanist

Wêneya spehî ya NGC 4654: Galaksiyek spiral a navîn di koma Virgo de

October 4, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments