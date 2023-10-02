Jiyana Bajar

Vekirina Teknolojiyên Nû û Hêza AI

Zanist

Zanyar Tiştên Wek Gerstêrkan Di Nebula Dûr de Bi Cot Digerin Keşif Dikin

ByVicky Stavropoulou

October 2, 2023
Zanyar Tiştên Wek Gerstêrkan Di Nebula Dûr de Bi Cot Digerin Keşif Dikin

Scientists using the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) have made a surprising discovery in the Orion Nebula. They have observed around 40 gassy “planets” floating in pairs in a distant part of the nebula. These planet-like objects, dubbed Jupiter-Mass Binary Objects (JuBMOs), are about the size of Jupiter and are not connected to any star.

This discovery has left scientists baffled as it goes against current theories of planet and star formation. Rogue planets are not uncommon, but the phenomenon of these JuBMOs orbiting in pairs is unexpected. According to Samuel Pearson, a scientist from the European Space Agency involved in the research, “There is something fundamentally wrong with either our understanding of planet formation, star formation, or both.”

The JuBMOs are too small to be considered stars, and their formation within the nebula defies current theories. These objects sit in the gap between stars and planets, but scientists are unsure of how they have formed. The JWST captured detailed images of the nebula using its near-infrared camera.

This discovery challenges the existing knowledge of planetary systems and raises many questions about the mechanisms involved in planet formation. Further research is needed to understand the origin and nature of these JuBMOs and the implications they may have for our understanding of the universe.

Çavkanî:
