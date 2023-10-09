Jiyana Bajar

Vekirina Teknolojiyên Nû û Hêza AI

Zanist

Çûna Ozonê ya Mezin a Li Ser Antarktîkayê

ByRobert Andrew

October 9, 2023
Çûna Ozonê ya Mezin a Li Ser Antarktîkayê

A new study reveals that the hole in the ozone layer above Antarctica has reached a size almost three times larger than Brazil. This assessment was made after analyzing satellite data from the European Space Agency’s Copernicus Sentinel-5P satellite. The observations indicate that the gap may have been caused by the eruption of Tonga’s underwater volcano early in 2022, which released significant amounts of water vapor into the air.

Experts believe that the presence of water vapor could have resulted in the formation of polar stratospheric clouds. These clouds are where chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs) can react and accelerate ozone depletion, according to Antje Inness, a senior scientist at the Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service.

The current size of the ozone hole spans approximately 26 million square kilometers, making it one of the largest on record. The last recorded instance of a similarly significant ozone hole occurred in 2000 when it reached around 28.4 million square kilometers in area.

The size of the ozone-depleting area varies throughout the year, typically peaking between August and October. During mid-September and mid-October, the hole is at its largest, primarily due to the rise in temperatures in the southern hemisphere. These warmer conditions result in increased ozone depletion.

Ozone is a naturally occurring gas that forms a protective layer in Earth’s atmosphere, shielding us from the harmful ultraviolet rays of the sun. However, the discovery of an ozone hole above Antarctica in 1985 revealed the negative impacts of human activities using substances like CFCs on the depletion of the ozone layer. Since then, stringent regulations have been put in place to ban ozone-depleting substances, and the ozone hole is closely monitored.

Çavkanî:
– European Space Agency’s Copernicus Sentinel-5P satellite data
– Antje Inness, Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service senior scientist
- Space.com

By Robert Andrew

Related Post

Zanist

Fêmkirina Girîngiya Cookies Di Nepeniya Serhêl de

October 11, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Zanist

Şikestina Sensorên Jîngehê li Herêmên bi Xetereya Bilind

October 11, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Zanist

Keştiya Fezayê ya Psyche ya NASAyê ji ber hewaya xirab dibe ku bi derengî bikeve

October 11, 2023 Gabriel Botha

We bêriya we kir

Zanist

Fêmkirina Girîngiya Cookies Di Nepeniya Serhêl de

October 11, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Zanist

Şikestina Sensorên Jîngehê li Herêmên bi Xetereya Bilind

October 11, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Zanist

Keştiya Fezayê ya Psyche ya NASAyê ji ber hewaya xirab dibe ku bi derengî bikeve

October 11, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Zanist

NASA Asteroida Nêzîkî Erdê 2023 TF4 Keşif Dike

October 11, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments