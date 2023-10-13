Jiyana Bajar

Fêmkirina Cookies: Ya ku Hûn Pêdivî ye ku bizanibin

October 13, 2023
In the age of digital technology, cookies have become an essential part of our online experience. But what exactly are cookies and why should you care about them?

When you visit a website, a small text file called a cookie is placed on your device. This cookie contains information about your browsing behavior, preferences, and other relevant data. It allows the website to remember your interactions and personalize your experience.

Cookies are divided into two main types: session cookies and persistent cookies. Session cookies are temporary and are deleted when you close your browser. Persistent cookies, on the other hand, remain on your device for a specified period or until you manually delete them.

Website owners and third-party advertisers use cookies to collect information about your online activity. This data is then used to provide targeted advertisements, improve website performance, and enhance user experience.

However, it is crucial to understand your rights and have control over your online privacy. You have the option to accept or reject the use of cookies. Some cookies are essential for the functioning of the website, while others are non-essential and can be disabled.

By managing your cookie settings, you can choose which cookies you allow on your device. This puts you in control of the data you share and helps protect your privacy.

It’s important to stay informed about cookies and their implications. The more you understand how they work, the better equipped you are to protect your online privacy.

