Jiyana Bajar

Vekirina Teknolojiyên Nû û Hêza AI

Zanist

Athena: Pergala Modelkirina Agir a Hêza AI-ê ya ku li dijî şewatan li NSW şer dike

ByRobert Andrew

October 4, 2023
Athena: Pergala Modelkirina Agir a Hêza AI-ê ya ku li dijî şewatan li NSW şer dike

A new fire modelling system named Athena, powered by Artificial Intelligence and data from the CSIRO’s Black Mountain fire lab, is set to revolutionize the fight against bushfires in New South Wales (NSW). The NSW Rural Fire Service is deploying Athena for the first time after successful trials last year.

Using the fire behaviour model known as Spark, developed by the CSIRO’s Bushfire Behaviour and Risks team, Athena can predict and map out bushfires, accurately detect the path of fires, and locate firefighter trucks and water resources. Dr Mahesh Prakash, overseeing Dr Andrew Sullivan’s work, says that Spark has the potential to save lives.

On its first operational run, Athena’s fire prediction capabilities were put to the test. Over 85 blazes were simulated on Athena’s map, highlighting the alarming reality of the hottest September on record.

This cutting-edge technology will greatly enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of bushfire management in NSW. By providing accurate predictions and real-time fire mapping, emergency services can respond more effectively to protect lives and property. Additionally, the ability to locate and deploy firefighting resources more efficiently will help contain fires and minimize their impact.

Athena’s deployment marks a significant step forward in the battle against bushfires. By harnessing the power of Artificial Intelligence and utilizing advanced fire modelling techniques, this system has the potential to revolutionize how we prevent, detect, and manage bushfires in the future.

Çavkanî:

- The Sydney Morning Herald
– The CSIRO’s Black Mountain fire lab

By Robert Andrew

Related Post

Zanist

Di Kirrûbirra Serhêl de girîngiya razîbûna cookie û nepenîtiyê

October 7, 2023 Robert Andrew
Zanist

Zinarên Kozmîk: Jidayikbûna Stêrka Veşartî vedibêje

October 7, 2023 Robert Andrew
Zanist

Mebesta Paşê ya Perseverance Rover: Xala Jurabi

October 7, 2023 Gabriel Botha

We bêriya we kir

Zanist

Di Kirrûbirra Serhêl de girîngiya razîbûna cookie û nepenîtiyê

October 7, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Zanist

Zinarên Kozmîk: Jidayikbûna Stêrka Veşartî vedibêje

October 7, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Zanist

Mebesta Paşê ya Perseverance Rover: Xala Jurabi

October 7, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Zanist

Teleskopa Fezayê Jamess Webb di derbarê galaksiyên destpêkê de encamên sosret eşkere dike

October 7, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments