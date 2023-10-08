Jiyana Bajar

Vekirina Teknolojiyên Nû û Hêza AI

Zanist

Rêya Nû wekî Sedema Potansiyel a Wendabûna Bihîstinê ya Temen-Rêvekirî hate Nasnamekirin

October 8, 2023
Rêya Nû wekî Sedema Potansiyel a Wendabûna Bihîstinê ya Temen-Rêvekirî hate Nasnamekirin

Researchers at the University of Basel have identified a signaling pathway, known as the mTORC2-signaling pathway, that may play a crucial role in age-related hearing loss. When this pathway was deactivated in mice, they experienced gradual hearing loss, and by twelve weeks, they were completely deaf. The study suggests that as the production of essential proteins in this signaling pathway decreases with age, it may lead to a reduction in synapses and the functionality of auditory sensory cells, ultimately causing hearing loss.

The discovery of this pathway could have significant implications for future therapeutic interventions. Currently, hearing aids and cochlear implants are the only treatment options for individuals experiencing hearing loss. However, if the relationship between the mTORC2-signaling pathway and the loss of synapses is validated, it could provide a foundation for the development of new therapies. The inner and middle ear, where the auditory sensory cells are located, are accessible for locally administered medications or gene therapies. This opens up possibilities for targeted treatments that could potentially restore or improve the function of auditory sensory cells.

The mTORC2-signaling pathway, which controls cell growth and the cytoskeleton, had not previously been studied in relation to the hair cells in the inner ear. The researchers found that when they removed a central gene of this pathway in the hair cells of mice, the animals gradually lost their hearing. Further examination revealed that the hair cells lost their sensors, resulting in shortened “tiny hairs” that are vital for sound transduction. Additionally, the number of synapses transmitting signals to the auditory nerve decreased.

This study provides valuable insights into the mechanisms underlying age-related hearing loss. Further research is needed to confirm the findings and explore potential therapeutic interventions based on this knowledge. Overall, understanding the role of the mTORC2-signaling pathway in hearing loss could lead to improved treatments for individuals experiencing age-related hearing loss.

