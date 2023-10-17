Mîsyona Psyche ya NASA: Rêwîtiya berbi bingeha Asteroidê.

Psyche, the Greek goddess of the soul, lent her name to a celestial object discovered in 1852 by Italian astronomer Annibale de Gasparis. Today, Psyche, the 16th asteroid ever discovered, stands out as the largest “M-type” asteroid in the asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter. With a diameter of roughly 226km, Psyche is primarily composed of iron and nickel, resembling Earth’s core.

Seeking to gather clues about the inaccessible interior of Earth, NASA recently launched a spacecraft on a six-year, 3.6 billion-kilometer journey to rendezvous with Psyche. M-type asteroids like Psyche are believed to be remnants of planets destroyed in the early stages of the Solar System. These metallic worlds serve as “natural laboratories” for studying planetary cores.

Studying Earth’s core using current methods is challenging, as observations are limited to meteorites and seismology. Metallic meteorites provide only glimpses into the Solar System’s early history, while seismology requires accurate data from seismographs, which are limited, particularly in the oceans and Southern Hemisphere. Additionally, Earth’s outer layers obstruct our direct view of the core.

NASA’s mission to Psyche aims to explore the asteroid and determine whether it is a once-molten core of a destroyed planet that gradually cooled over time. Furthermore, the mission seeks to reveal the age of Psyche’s surface, its chemical composition, and whether it contains lighter elements alongside iron and nickel. This information could provide valuable insights into the evolution of our own planet.

Equipped with a range of instruments, including cameras, spectrometers, and magnetometers, the spacecraft will gather data on Psyche’s shape, mass, gravity, and potential for mineral exploration. Scientists eagerly await the mission’s progress, anticipating the wealth of knowledge it will uncover about the core of an asteroid and the secrets it may hold about our own world.

