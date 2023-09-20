Jiyana Bajar

Zanist

September 20, 2023
Probeya Rojê ya Parker Çavdêriyê Dike

The Parker Solar Probe, a spacecraft designed to study the sun, recently had a close encounter with a Coronal Mass Ejection (CME) and came out unharmed. CMEs are powerful bursts of plasma from the sun’s corona that can cause space storms and pose a threat to satellites, astronauts, and electronics on Earth.

Scientists were particularly excited about this event because it provided an opportunity to observe a CME up close and validate a theory proposed in 2003. According to the theory, CMEs have the ability to push away interplanetary dust, which consists of tiny particles left over from planets, asteroids, and comets.

The Parker Solar Probe’s Wide-field Imager for Solar Probe (WISPR) camera successfully captured light reflected off these interplanetary dust particles. Although the signals were initially subtle, scientists were able to enhance them by subtracting the average brightness of similar orbit images captured by WISPR.

What they discovered was that the CME blew away interplanetary dust along a path approximately 6 million miles long. Scientists likened this effect to a vacuum cleaner, where the gap left by the removed dust quickly filled in with more dust.

While this observation offers valuable insights into the interaction between CMEs and interplanetary dust, it raises more questions. Since this is the first time astronomers have observed this cleaning effect, it is still uncertain whether all CMEs have the same impact on interplanetary dust.

Nevertheless, the upcoming solar maximum, a period of increased solar activity, provides an opportunity for further observations of CMEs. The Parker Solar Probe, along with other observatories, may have more chances to study and understand the behavior of these powerful solar events.

The study documenting this research was published in The Astrophysical Journal on May 31, 2023.

Çavkanî: Kovara Astrophysical

By Gabriel Botha

