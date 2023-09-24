Jiyana Bajar

Vekirina Teknolojiyên Nû û Hêza AI

Di Mîsyona Dîrokî ya NASA'yê de Nimûneyên Yekem ên Asteroidek Bi Ewlehî Li Erdê

September 24, 2023
NASA’s OSIRIS-REx spacecraft has successfully returned samples of asteroid Bennu to Earth in a groundbreaking mission. The space capsule containing approximately 250 grams of rocks and other material from the asteroid landed safely at the U.S. Army’s Dugway Proving Ground in Utah. This marks the first time that NASA has collected and recovered samples from an asteroid.

The journey to retrieve the asteroid samples was an arduous one, with the OSIRIS-REx probe traveling over 4 billion miles to reach Bennu and then make its return journey. The mission aims to provide valuable insights into the origins of life on Earth and the early days of our solar system.

Upon reentry into Earth’s atmosphere, the capsule reached speeds of up to 27,000 mph and experienced temperatures as high as 5,300 degrees Fahrenheit. It deployed its parachute higher than expected but landed safely in the Utah desert. The recovery teams confirmed that the capsule was intact and suffered no damage during landing.

The next step is to transport the capsule to a temporary cleanroom at the U.S. Army’s Dugway Proving Ground, where it will be opened and the canister containing the asteroid samples will be prepared for transport once again. The samples will then be loaded onto an aircraft and flown to NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas.

Once at the Johnson Space Center, the samples will be divided among different scientific institutions and space agencies. NASA will receive 70% of the sample for analysis, while 25% will be shared with scientists from various facilities, 4% will go to the Canadian Space Agency, and 0.5% will be given to the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency.

The successful landing and recovery of the asteroid samples conclude a seven-year mission that faced unexpected challenges, such as the need to reprogram the spacecraft’s landing due to Bennu’s composition. However, the OSIRIS-REx team’s careful and deliberate approach enabled them to overcome these hurdles and achieve this historic milestone.

Çavkanî: NASA

