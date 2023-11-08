In a groundbreaking revelation, NASA’s Lucy mission has stumbled upon a binary asteroid system, defying the general understanding of celestial bodies in the solar system. The initial images sent back by the spacecraft showcased two lobes that appeared to be in perfect alignment, but subsequent photographs unveiled the true nature of the system. Unlike traditional contact binaries, this particular system boasts an extraordinary feature – one asteroid orbits the other in an intricate dance through space.

Binary asteroids, where two bodies coexist in close proximity, are not uncommon throughout the solar system. However, observing them up close has been a rarity for astronomers. The remarkable aspect of this discovery lies in the unique relationship between the two asteroids, with one planetoid playing the role of host while the other revolves around it. This finding holds the potential to reshape our current understanding of asteroid formations and how they interact with one another.

The identification of this binary asteroid system, temporary named Dinkinesh, was marked by the presence of peculiar brightness variations, hinting at the possibility of a satellite. “We’d been puzzling over odd variations in Dinkinesh’s brightness that we saw on approach, which gave us a hint that Dinkinesh might have a moon of some sort, but we never suspected anything so bizarre!” expressed John Spencer, Lucy deputy project scientist from the Southwest Research Institute.

As part of the Lucy mission’s objective to study Jupiter Trojan asteroids, the encounter with the Dinkinesh binary system serves as a unique opportunity to test the capabilities of the spacecraft’s tracking and imaging systems during high-speed flybys. This encounter has presented the scientific community with a new and complex puzzle to unravel, especially concerning the marked similarity in size between the two components of the binary system.

The Lucy mission will now meticulously analyze the additional data collected during this astonishing encounter. With Dinkinesh and its satellite setting the stage, Lucy is set to explore a total of 11 asteroids during its extensive 12-year expedition. As this groundbreaking mission unfolds, scientists eagerly await further revelations that may transform our comprehension of our cosmic neighborhood and inspire new avenues of exploration.

