Jiyana Bajar

Vekirina Teknolojiyên Nû û Hêza AI

Zanist

Astronot NASA û Kozmonotên Rûsî Piştî Mîsyona Fezayê ya Salekê Vegerin Cîhanê

ByMampho Brescia

October 1, 2023
Astronot NASA û Kozmonotên Rûsî Piştî Mîsyona Fezayê ya Salekê Vegerin Cîhanê

A NASA astronaut and two Russian cosmonauts have safely returned to Earth after spending just over a year in space. American astronaut Frank Rubio achieved a record-breaking feat, setting the record for the longest U.S. spaceflight. The extended stay was a result of their original ride, a Soyuz capsule, being struck by space debris and losing all its coolant while docked to the International Space Station.

The trio landed in a remote area of Kazakhstan aboard a replacement Soyuz capsule that was launched in February. This capsule was hurriedly sent up to replace the original one after Russian engineers suspected that a piece of space junk had punctured the radiator of the original capsule. With concerns about overheating in the absence of cooling, the decision was made for the craft to return to Earth empty.

What was meant to be a 180-day mission ultimately turned into a 371-day stay for Rubio, who spent more time in space than any previous NASA astronaut on a single spaceflight. The record for the longest space mission is held by Russian cosmonauts with a duration of 437 days.

The return of Rubio and his cosmonaut colleagues was delayed due to the unavailability of another Soyuz capsule to launch a fresh crew. However, their replacements arrived nearly two weeks ago, ensuring continued operations at the International Space Station.

Çavkanî:
- Serlêdana mobîl a MM News

By Mampho Brescia

Related Post

Zanist

Stêrnas fikaran li ser Satellite BlueWalker3 û Komstêlên Pêşerojê Zêde Dikin

October 2, 2023 Robert Andrew
Zanist

Paqijkirina Hêmanên Erdê yên Nadir Bi Mîkrobên Metal-hezker Kesktir Hat Çêkirin

October 2, 2023 Robert Andrew
Zanist

Rûyê Kêmbûna Mercury: Nêrînên Nû Di Erdnasiya Gerstêrkê de

October 2, 2023 Robert Andrew

We bêriya we kir

Zanist

Stêrnas fikaran li ser Satellite BlueWalker3 û Komstêlên Pêşerojê Zêde Dikin

October 2, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Zanist

Paqijkirina Hêmanên Erdê yên Nadir Bi Mîkrobên Metal-hezker Kesktir Hat Çêkirin

October 2, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Zanist

Rûyê Kêmbûna Mercury: Nêrînên Nû Di Erdnasiya Gerstêrkê de

October 2, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Zanist

Kontrola Asteroidê ya Psyche ya NASAyê ji ber Pirsgirêka Thrusterê bi Derengbûnê re rû bi rû dimîne

October 2, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments