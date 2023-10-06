Jiyana Bajar

Vekirina Teknolojiyên Nû û Hêza AI

Zanist

NASA Nimûneya Asteroid Bennu ya ku ji hêla keştiya fezayê OSIRIS-REx ve hatî berhev kirin eşkere dike

ByRobert Andrew

October 6, 2023
NASA Nimûneya Asteroid Bennu ya ku ji hêla keştiya fezayê OSIRIS-REx ve hatî berhev kirin eşkere dike

NASA is set to provide the public with a glimpse of the asteroid sample brought back to Earth by its OSIRIS-REx spacecraft. A livestream of the reveal will take place at 11 AM ET on Wednesday, October 11. The capsule containing rocks and dust collected from the surface of the near-Earth asteroid “Bennu” landed at a Department of Defense training site in the Utah desert on September 24. Since then, scientists have been conducting initial analyses of the sample.

OSIRIS-REx successfully obtained its sample from Bennu in 2020 and spent the following year and a half observing the asteroid from above. In May 2021, it began its journey back to Earth. Upon its arrival last month, the canister was transported to NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas, to be opened.

Meanwhile, the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft is still in space and is now en route to an asteroid called Apophis, under a new mission name, OSIRIS-APEX.

Asteroid Bennu is estimated to be over 4.5 billion years old, and its materials could provide valuable insights into the formation of the solar system and the origins of life on Earth. The mission has exceeded expectations by capturing more material than anticipated. Christopher Sneadr, NASA’s deputy OSIRIS-REx curation lead, expressed excitement about the abundance of material, stating that “the very best ‘problem’ to have is that there is so much material, it’s taking longer than we expected to collect it.”

The livestream event will offer further information about the findings from the captured material thus far, bringing us closer to uncovering the secrets held within the asteroid.

Çavkanî:
- Navenda Fezayê ya Johnson ya NASA

By Robert Andrew

Related Post

Zanist

Elon Musk plan dike ku di sê-çar salan de dakeve Marsê, li ser Serkeftina Destpêkirina Stêrkê xweşbîniyê îfade dike

October 9, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Zanist

Bîranîna John Finnerty: Awirek li Cîhana Guherîna An Garda Siochana

October 9, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Zanist

Şopên Mirovan ên Fosîlkirî yên li New Mexico Dibe ku Delîlên Kevintirîn ên Mirovan ên li Amerîka

October 9, 2023 Mampho Brescia

We bêriya we kir

Zanist

Elon Musk plan dike ku di sê-çar salan de dakeve Marsê, li ser Serkeftina Destpêkirina Stêrkê xweşbîniyê îfade dike

October 9, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Zanist

Bîranîna John Finnerty: Awirek li Cîhana Guherîna An Garda Siochana

October 9, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Zanist

Şopên Mirovan ên Fosîlkirî yên li New Mexico Dibe ku Delîlên Kevintirîn ên Mirovan ên li Amerîka

October 9, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Zanist

Zengilên Dara Kevnar Beriya 14,300 Salan Bahoza Rojê ya Mezin eşkere dikin

October 9, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments