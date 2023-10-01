Jiyana Bajar

Vekirina Teknolojiyên Nû û Hêza AI

Zanist

NASA Vîdyoya Bermahiyên Supernovayê li ser Instagramê parve dike

ByVicky Stavropoulou

October 1, 2023
NASA Vîdyoya Bermahiyên Supernovayê li ser Instagramê parve dike

NASA continues to captivate and educate its audience through the stunning images and videos it shares on social media. In a recent Instagram post, NASA showcased a time-lapse video of the Cygnus Loop, the remnants of a star’s supernova explosion.

The video, posted on NASA’s dedicated Hubble Space Telescope page, illustrates the expansion of the shock front of the remnant as it travels into interstellar space at incredible speeds. The caption accompanying the video provides further details about the images captured in 2001 and 2020, showing an orange ribbon of light expanding against the backdrop of black space dotted with stars.

The video quickly went viral, garnering close to 1.4 million views and numerous comments from Instagram users. Some expressed awe at the beauty of the explosion, while others wondered if the colors in the video were enhanced or if they represented the visible spectrum.

NASA’s social media presence plays a crucial role in not only captivating its audience but also educating them about the wonders of the universe. By sharing such mesmerizing content, NASA continues to inspire and ignite curiosity about space exploration.

Çavkanî:
NASA’s Instagram
Hindustan Times

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Related Post

Zanist

Zanyar Teleskopan Bi kar tînin da ku Asteroida Psîkeya Bi Infrared Binêrin

October 2, 2023 Robert Andrew
Zanist

Modelên Okyanûsa Herêmî yên Dane-Daneyên Ji bo Plansazkirinê Pêwîst in, Lêkolîna Deryaya Sor nîşan dide

October 2, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Zanist

Lekolînwan Ji bo Nexweşxaneyê Superbug Dermankirina Hêzdar Keşif Dikin

October 2, 2023 Robert Andrew

We bêriya we kir

Zanist

Zanyar Teleskopan Bi kar tînin da ku Asteroida Psîkeya Bi Infrared Binêrin

October 2, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Zanist

Modelên Okyanûsa Herêmî yên Dane-Daneyên Ji bo Plansazkirinê Pêwîst in, Lêkolîna Deryaya Sor nîşan dide

October 2, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Zanist

Lekolînwan Ji bo Nexweşxaneyê Superbug Dermankirina Hêzdar Keşif Dikin

October 2, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Zanist

Di Sedsala 20-an de Avêtina Bazirganî Di Whales de Bû sedema Wendabûna Cûderengiya Genetîkî, Encamên Lêkolînê

October 2, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments