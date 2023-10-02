Jiyana Bajar

Lêgerîna Arp 107: Lihevketina Galaksiyan

October 2, 2023
Lêgerîna Arp 107: Lihevketina Galaksiyan

In the vast expanse of space, the Hubble Space Telescope continues to capture stunning images that offer valuable insights into the cosmos. Recently, NASA highlighted an image of a celestial phenomenon known as Arp 107, showcasing a pair of interacting galaxies. This particular image sheds light on the fascinating nature of Seyfert galaxies and the processes behind galactic collisions.

Arp 107, located approximately 465 million light years away from Earth, presents an intriguing sight. It consists of a Seyfert galaxy on the left and a smaller companion galaxy on the right. Seyfert galaxies are characterized by their active nuclei, which house supermassive black holes. These active nuclei emit immense amounts of energy, yet the brightness does not overshadow the intricate details in the structure of the galaxy.

The Hubble image reveals the spiraling whorls within Arp 107, where intense star formation occurs. These regions are accompanied by a “bridge” that connects the smaller companion galaxy to the larger Seyfert galaxy. This bridge is formed by the gravitational forces exerted by the larger galaxy on the surrounding dust and gas.

The significance of the Hubble Space Telescope’s observations lies in its ability to capture the entire galaxy, providing a comprehensive view of the processes taking place within Arp 107. These observations allow scientists to study the star formation, dust lanes, and overall structure of the galaxy.

As we continue to explore the wonders of space, instruments like the Hubble Space Telescope play a crucial role in expanding our knowledge and understanding of the universe. Arp 107 serves as a captivating example of the intricate interactions and dynamic processes that occur within galaxies.

