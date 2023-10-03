Jiyana Bajar

Vekirina Teknolojiyên Nû û Hêza AI

Zanist

NASA Mîsyonek plan dike ku sînyalên Radyoyê yên qels ên ji Aliyê Dûr ên Heyvê Teşhîs bike

ByGabriel Botha

October 3, 2023
NASA Mîsyonek plan dike ku sînyalên Radyoyê yên qels ên ji Aliyê Dûr ên Heyvê Teşhîs bike

NASA is planning to launch a mission in 2024 to place a small spacecraft on the far side of the moon in order to detect faint radio signals from the universe’s distant past. The mission, called the Lunar Surface Electromagnetic Experiment-Night (LuSEE-Night), aims to place a radio telescope on the moon’s far side to observe the universe without the interference of Earth’s radio, TV, and cellphone signals.

The moon’s far side is permanently shielded from Earth’s electromagnetic noise pollution, making it an ideal location for a radio telescope. The telescope, consisting of four antennae arranged in a cross atop a rotating platform, will be able to scan for radio waves at wavelengths that are difficult to detect from Earth. It is particularly interested in picking up signals from the Dark Ages, a period when the early universe had cooled enough to allow the formation of hydrogen atoms, but before the formation of the first stars and galaxies.

The LuSEE-Night mission will rely on lunar-orbiting communication satellites to transmit information back to Earth, as it will be out of the communication range. It will also need to recharge its batteries during the lunar days, which last for two weeks, in order to function during the equally long nights. The mission is expected to last for 18 months and is considered a proof-of-concept for future, larger missions.

Çavkanî:
– Breadcrumb Trail Links World News, Breadcrumb Trail Links World News, National Post

By Gabriel Botha

Related Post

Zanist

Keştiya fezayê ya OSIRIS-REx a NASAyê Nimûneya Asteroidê ya Dîrokî Vedigerîne Cîhanê

October 4, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Zanist

Wêneya spehî ya NGC 4654: Galaksiyek spiral a navîn di koma Virgo de

October 4, 2023 Robert Andrew
Zanist

Lêgerîna Heyvê bi Bernameya Artemîsê ya NASA-yê armanc dike ku Veşartiyên Fezaya Kûr veke

October 4, 2023 Robert Andrew

We bêriya we kir

Zanist

Keştiya fezayê ya OSIRIS-REx a NASAyê Nimûneya Asteroidê ya Dîrokî Vedigerîne Cîhanê

October 4, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Zanist

Wêneya spehî ya NGC 4654: Galaksiyek spiral a navîn di koma Virgo de

October 4, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Zanist

Lêgerîna Heyvê bi Bernameya Artemîsê ya NASA-yê armanc dike ku Veşartiyên Fezaya Kûr veke

October 4, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Zanist

Girîngiya Birêvebirina Mîhengên Cookie ji bo Nepeniya Bikarhêner

October 4, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments