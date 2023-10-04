NASA Beriya Destpêkirina Keştiya Fezayê ya Psyche Gel vedixwîne Çalakiyên Virtual

NASA is gearing up for the launch of its Psyche spacecraft, which will embark on a mission to study a metal-rich asteroid located in the outer portion of the main asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter. The spacecraft will provide valuable insights into planetary cores and the formation of Earth itself.

The Psyche spacecraft is scheduled to lift off at 10:16 a.m. EDT on Thursday, October 12, aboard a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. In addition to its main mission, the spacecraft will also host a technology demonstration called Deep Space Optical Communications (DSOC), which will test laser communications beyond the Moon for the first time.

To engage the public in this exciting mission, NASA is inviting individuals to participate in virtual activities. By registering as a virtual guest, participants will gain access to curated resources, schedule changes, and mission-specific information delivered right to their email inbox. As a special souvenir, virtual guests will receive a commemorative stamp for their “virtual guest passport” following each activity.

The live launch broadcast will commence at 9:30 a.m. EDT on Thursday, October 12, and can be watched on various platforms, including YouTube, X, Facebook, Twitch, Daily Motion, the NASA app, www.nasa.gov/nasatv, and NASA’s UHD Channel.

This mission presents an extraordinary opportunity for the public to be part of NASA’s scientific exploration and discovery. With virtual access and informative resources, individuals can stay updated on the latest developments and witness the spectacular launch of the Psyche spacecraft. It’s a chance to expand our understanding of planetary formation and the mysteries of our own planet.

For more information about the Psyche mission, please visit NASA’s website.

Çavkanî:

– Definition of “planetesimal” – NASA Glossary

– Definition of “laser communications” – NASA JPL Glossary

– Source article: NASA Invites Public to Take Part in Activities Ahead of Launch of Psyche Mission. (NASA)