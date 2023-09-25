Jiyana Bajar

Vekirina Teknolojiyên Nû û Hêza AI

Zanist

Kapsula NASA'yê Nimûneya Asteroidê ya Herî Mezin Dişîne Cîhanê

ByGabriel Botha

September 25, 2023
Kapsula NASA'yê Nimûneya Asteroidê ya Herî Mezin Dişîne Cîhanê

A NASA space capsule carrying the largest soil sample ever collected from an asteroid has successfully made its way through Earth’s atmosphere and touched down in a desert in the United States. The capsule, released from the robotic spacecraft OSIRIS-REx, landed in a designated landing zone west of Salt Lake City, Utah. This marks the completion of a six-year joint mission between NASA and the University of Arizona.

The celestial specimen was collected from the asteroid Bennu, which is believed to be 4.5 billion years old. The asteroid is described as an ancient, 510-meter-wide object located between Earth and Mars. The sample is anticipated to be a mixture of rocks and dust particles, rich in carbon and some of the earliest solid particles to form in our solar system. It may even contain exotic specs and grains that predate our Sun.

The significance of this mission lies in the size of the asteroid sample collected. While other missions have returned asteroid samples in the past, this sample is comparatively substantial. Scientists estimate that the capsule holds at least 250 grams of rubble, but the exact amount will be determined once the container is opened. This mission builds upon the success of Japan’s JAXA missions, which paved the way for NASA’s OSIRIS-REx mission.

Australia is involved in the analysis of the samples, with experts from various universities collaborating on the research. Associate Professor Nick Timms from Curtin University’s School of Earth and Planetary Sciences is one of the scientists analyzing the asteroid sample. Their goal is to understand the organic molecules and compounds preserved on Bennu, the formation and persistence of asteroids like Bennu, and the presence of resources such as water on these asteroids.

NASA hopes to discover valuable clues about the origins and development of rocky planets like Earth through the study of asteroids like Bennu. These asteroids are relics of the early solar system and may contain organic molecules necessary for the emergence of life. The success of missions like OSIRIS-REx not only contributes to our knowledge of the universe but also paves the way for future space and planetary research.

Çavkanî:
- Mîsyona OSIRIS-REx ya NASA
– Associate Professor Nick Timms from Curtin University’s School of Earth and Planetary Sciences

By Gabriel Botha

Related Post

Zanist

Serkeftinek Di Lêkolîna Cureyên Nemir de: RNA-ya sedsalên kevn ku ji nimûneya pilingên Tasmanyayê hatî rêz kirin

September 27, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Zanist

Asteroid 2023 SF6: Hevdîtinek Nêzîkî Bi Erdê re

September 27, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Zanist

Navenda Zehmetkêşan li Zanîngeha Colorado Boulder armanc dike ku pêşbîniya hewaya fezayê baştir bike

September 27, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

We bêriya we kir

Zanist

Serkeftinek Di Lêkolîna Cureyên Nemir de: RNA-ya sedsalên kevn ku ji nimûneya pilingên Tasmanyayê hatî rêz kirin

September 27, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Zanist

Asteroid 2023 SF6: Hevdîtinek Nêzîkî Bi Erdê re

September 27, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Zanist

Navenda Zehmetkêşan li Zanîngeha Colorado Boulder armanc dike ku pêşbîniya hewaya fezayê baştir bike

September 27, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Zanist

Neuroscientists Li ser Teoriya Agahdariya Yekgirtî Pevçûn

September 27, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments