Jiyana Bajar

Vekirina Teknolojiyên Nû û Hêza AI

Zanist

Kapsula Fezayê ya NASAyê ya bi Nimûneya Asteroidê bi Serkeftin li Çola Utah ket.

ByVicky Stavropoulou

September 24, 2023
Kapsula Fezayê ya NASAyê ya bi Nimûneya Asteroidê bi Serkeftin li Çola Utah ket.

A NASA space capsule carrying the largest soil sample ever collected from the surface of an asteroid has successfully landed in the Utah desert. The gumdrop-shaped capsule, released from the robotic spacecraft OSIRIS-REx, touched down within a designated landing zone west of Salt Lake City on the United States military’s vast Utah Test and Training Range. The samples will be flown to a new lab at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston, where they will be analyzed by scientists.

The capsule holds at least a cup of rubble from the carbon-rich asteroid known as Bennu. The mission’s lead scientist, Dante Lauretta of the University of Arizona, expressed excitement about the opening of the container in Houston, as it will reveal the true amount of the sample collected. This mission marks the second time that asteroid samples have been returned to Earth, with Japan being the only other country to successfully bring back samples from asteroid missions.

Bennu, the asteroid from which the sample was collected, is a relic of the early solar system and offers valuable insights into the origins and development of rocky planets like Earth. Scientists believe that it may even contain organic molecules necessary for the emergence of life. Samples returned from another near-Earth asteroid, Ryugu, by the Japanese mission Hayabusa2 three years ago, contained organic compounds that further supported the hypothesis that these celestial objects seeded the early Earth with the building blocks of life.

The OSIRIS-REx mission, which launched in 2016, spent nearly two years orbiting Bennu before collecting the sample in 2020. The spacecraft then embarked on a 1.9-billion-kilometer cruise back to Earth, enduring temperatures of up to 2,800 degrees Celsius during re-entry. The successful landing in Utah is a significant achievement for NASA, and the samples will provide valuable data for scientists studying the formation and evolution of our solar system.

Çavkanî: The Guardian

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Related Post

Zanist

Rastiya Ecêb di derbarê Pêşkeftina Mirovan de: Jixwe em ne ew qas taybetî ne

September 25, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Zanist

Potansiyela Organîzmayên Kombucha ji bo Lêgerîna Fezayê

September 25, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Zanist

Jellyfish Dikarin Mîna Mirovan, Mişk û Mêyan Fêr bibin, Dîtinan Bixwînin

September 25, 2023 Mampho Brescia

We bêriya we kir

Zanist

Rastiya Ecêb di derbarê Pêşkeftina Mirovan de: Jixwe em ne ew qas taybetî ne

September 25, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Zanist

Potansiyela Organîzmayên Kombucha ji bo Lêgerîna Fezayê

September 25, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Zanist

Jellyfish Dikarin Mîna Mirovan, Mişk û Mêyan Fêr bibin, Dîtinan Bixwînin

September 25, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Zanist

Delîlên Nû Pêşniyar dikin ku Heyva Jupiterê Europa Ji bo Jiyanê Pêvekên Xwe Dihewîne

September 24, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments