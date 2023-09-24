Jiyana Bajar

Vekirina Teknolojiyên Nû û Hêza AI

Zanist

Kapsula Vegera Nimûneya Asteroidê li Utah bi serketî ket xwarê

ByRobert Andrew

September 24, 2023
Kapsula Vegera Nimûneya Asteroidê li Utah bi serketî ket xwarê

A saucer-shaped capsule carrying asteroid fragments that may hold clues about the birth of the solar system successfully made its descent into Earth’s atmosphere and landed in Utah. The sample return capsule, which weighed 110 pounds and was 31 inches wide, was released from the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft after a seven-year, four-billion-mile journey. It contained a half-pound of rocks and soil collected from an asteroid known as Bennu in 2020.

During its descent, the capsule endured temperatures of over 5,000 degrees and a braking force 32 times the force of gravity. However, it successfully deployed its parachutes and safely touched down at the Utah Test and Training Range west of Salt Lake City.

Recovery crews from Lockheed Martin and the Utah Test and Training Range quickly arrived at the landing site to inspect the capsule for any signs of damage or contamination. It was determined that the capsule was intact and there were no breaches that could have allowed contaminants to enter.

The capsule was then transported to a temporary clean room, where it will be disassembled and the samples will be prepared for shipment to the Johnson Space Center in Houston. The samples, which are the largest collection of extraterrestrial material since the Apollo moon program, will undergo detailed analysis to provide insights into the early formation of the solar system.

Scientists hope that the samples will help answer questions about why Earth is a habitable world and how the ingredients for life arrived on our planet. They believe that carbon-rich asteroids like Bennu brought these materials to Earth during the early stages of the solar system’s formation.

Overall, the successful touchdown of the asteroid sample return capsule marks a significant milestone in NASA’s exploration of asteroids and their potential role in the origins of life on Earth.

Çavkanî:
- NASA

By Robert Andrew

Related Post

Zanist

Delîlên Nû Pêşniyar dikin ku Heyva Jupiterê Europa Ji bo Jiyanê Pêvekên Xwe Dihewîne

September 24, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Zanist

Mîsyona Vegerê ya Nimûneya Marsê ya NASA bi Zehmetkêşan, Derengiya Demjimêr, û Fikarên Budçeyê re rû bi rû dimîne

September 24, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Zanist

Nûçeyên Atlantic Salvegera 50-emîn wekî Nûçegihana Dawî ya Bermahî li Halifax pîroz dike

September 24, 2023 Gabriel Botha

We bêriya we kir

Zanist

Delîlên Nû Pêşniyar dikin ku Heyva Jupiterê Europa Ji bo Jiyanê Pêvekên Xwe Dihewîne

September 24, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Zanist

Mîsyona Vegerê ya Nimûneya Marsê ya NASA bi Zehmetkêşan, Derengiya Demjimêr, û Fikarên Budçeyê re rû bi rû dimîne

September 24, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Zanist

Nûçeyên Atlantic Salvegera 50-emîn wekî Nûçegihana Dawî ya Bermahî li Halifax pîroz dike

September 24, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Zanist

Kapsula Fezayê ya NASAyê ya bi Nimûneya Asteroidê bi Serkeftin li Çola Utah ket.

September 24, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments