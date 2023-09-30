Jiyana Bajar

Vekirina Teknolojiyên Nû û Hêza AI

Zanist

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Li ser Zanistê Kurt Difiroşe lê Dilan Digire

ByRobert Andrew

September 30, 2023
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Li ser Zanistê Kurt Difiroşe lê Dilan Digire

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has captivated audiences with its intergalactic adventure, but a recent analysis by NASA astronaut Chris Hadfield reveals that the film takes some liberties with scientific accuracy. Specifically, Hadfield points out an error in the scene where Star-Lord is floating in space without a spacesuit for an extended period of time.

Hadfield explains that in reality, a human left in space without any protection would only have a short time to live. Oxygen in the bloodstream would drain within 15 seconds, causing unconsciousness, and within 90 seconds, the body would experience permanent damage leading to death. While the film depicts dramatic visual effects such as facial bloating and frost on Star-Lord’s face, Hadfield argues that these would not occur to such an extreme extent.

He also notes that the scenario would be more plausible for a character like Groot, as a sentient tree might be able to survive in space without suffering the same negative consequences as a human.

It’s worth mentioning that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is not the first film in the series to depict characters in danger in space. In the first Guardians of the Galaxy film, both Gamora and Star-Lord had a dangerous incident in space where their flesh froze over. While the filmmakers incorporate certain realistic aspects like Star-Lord’s face swelling to enhance the emotional impact, Hadfield acknowledges that the film may not achieve total scientific realism.

Despite the scientific inaccuracies, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 remains a satisfying conclusion to the Guardians trilogy, captivating audiences with its cosmic journey and emotional intensity.

Çavkanî:
– NASA astronaut Chris Hadfield’s analysis
– Vanity Fair interview with Chris Hadfield

