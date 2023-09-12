Jiyana Bajar

Vekirina Teknolojiyên Nû û Hêza AI

Zanist

Astronotê NASA'yê Frank Rubio Rekora Herî Dirêjtirîn Firîna Fezayê ya DYE'yê Distîne

ByGabriel Botha

September 12, 2023
NASA astronaut Frank Rubio has made history by surpassing the longest-ever U.S. spaceflight record. Currently stationed at the International Space Station (ISS), Rubio exceeded the previous record of 355 days on Monday. Rubio initially arrived at the ISS in September last year along with two Russian cosmonauts for what was supposed to be a routine six-month mission.

However, their stay was unexpectedly extended after their Soyuz capsule experienced a coolant leak while docked at the space station. As a result, the trio’s return to Earth, which is scheduled for September 27, will be made using a replacement capsule that was sent up to the ISS solely for the return journey.

Once Rubio completes his mission and touches down on Earth, he will have spent a total of 371 days in space, surpassing the previous record set by Mark Vande Hei. Vande Hei’s single spaceflight record stood at 355 days. It’s important to note that the world record for the longest spaceflight belongs to Russian cosmonaut Valeri Polyakov, who spent 437 days aboard the Mir space station during the mid-1990s.

The achievement of Rubio has been warmly acknowledged by NASA chief Bill Nelson, who expressed his admiration for Rubio’s dedication in a message delivered through X, formerly known as Twitter.

As Rubio prepares to return to Earth, a replacement crew consisting of two Russians and one American is scheduled to launch from Kazakhstan on Friday and will assume the responsibilities of the outgoing crew at the ISS.

