Jiyana Bajar

Vekirina Teknolojiyên Nû û Hêza AI

Zanist

ISRO Li ser Keştiya Fezayê ya Aditya-L1 Rastkirina Rêwîtiyê pêk tîne

ByRobert Andrew

October 8, 2023
ISRO Li ser Keştiya Fezayê ya Aditya-L1 Rastkirina Rêwîtiyê pêk tîne

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has announced that it has conducted a trajectory correction manoeuvre (TCM) on the Aditya-L1 spacecraft, marking the country’s first solar mission. The spacecraft has been confirmed to be in good health and is making its way towards the Sun-Earth L1 point.

The TCM, which lasted approximately 16 seconds, was carried out on October 6, 2023. It was necessary to correct the trajectory of the spacecraft after tracking the Trans-Lagrangean Point 1 Insertion (TL1I) manoeuvre that was performed on September 19, 2023. The purpose of the TCM is to ensure that the spacecraft stays on the intended path towards the Halo orbit insertion around L1.

Aditya-L1 is the first Indian space-based observatory designed to study the Sun from a halo orbit around the Sun-Earth Lagrangian point L1, which is located at a distance of approximately 1.5 million km from Earth. The spacecraft is expected to travel about 1.5 million km from Earth over 125 days before being placed in the Halo orbit around L1.

As the Aditya-L1 mission progresses, ISRO plans to activate the magnetometer within the next few days. This instrument will aid in the scientific experiments conducted by the spacecraft, including capturing images of the Sun.

The successful launch of Aditya-L1 took place on September 2 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. This mission holds great significance for India, as it will contribute to our understanding of the Sun and its various phenomena.

Çavkanî:
- Rêxistina Lêkolînên Fezayê ya Hindistanê (ISRO)

By Robert Andrew

Related Post

Zanist

Fêmkirina Girîngiya Cookies Di Nepeniya Serhêl de

October 11, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Zanist

Şikestina Sensorên Jîngehê li Herêmên bi Xetereya Bilind

October 11, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Zanist

Keştiya Fezayê ya Psyche ya NASAyê ji ber hewaya xirab dibe ku bi derengî bikeve

October 11, 2023 Gabriel Botha

We bêriya we kir

Zanist

Fêmkirina Girîngiya Cookies Di Nepeniya Serhêl de

October 11, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Zanist

Şikestina Sensorên Jîngehê li Herêmên bi Xetereya Bilind

October 11, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Zanist

Keştiya Fezayê ya Psyche ya NASAyê ji ber hewaya xirab dibe ku bi derengî bikeve

October 11, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Zanist

NASA Asteroida Nêzîkî Erdê 2023 TF4 Keşif Dike

October 11, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments