Jiyana Bajar

Vekirina Teknolojiyên Nû û Hêza AI

Zanist

Pargîdaniya wîlayeta Lancaster bi Nimûneya Asteroidê Alîkariya Kapsula Erdê ya NASA dike

ByMampho Brescia

September 27, 2023
Pargîdaniya wîlayeta Lancaster bi Nimûneya Asteroidê Alîkariya Kapsula Erdê ya NASA dike

Weaver Industries, a company based in Denver, Lancaster County, played a crucial role in the successful landing of NASA’s OSIRIS-REx capsule carrying a precious sample of an asteroid. The capsule landed safely in the Utah Desert, thanks in part to the heat shield created by Weaver Industries. The heat shield protected the capsule during its re-entry into Earth’s atmosphere after traveling billions of miles in extreme temperatures. Without the shield, the capsule would have burned up upon entry.

The team at Weaver Industries, led by President Jim Weaver, worked tirelessly to turn raw materials, including graphite, into the heat shield. Jim Weaver credits the hard work and dedication of his team members for the successful outcome of the mission. The completion of the heat shield for the OSIRIS-REx capsule marks another extraterrestrial test conducted by Weaver Industries. They have previously created heat shields for Mars rovers as well.

Weaver Industries, originally founded as a wooden pattern company in 1954 by Harold Weaver, has expanded its capabilities over the years. The company has taken on various projects with NASA, showcasing its expertise and contributing to important missions. In addition to their involvement in the aerospace industry, Weaver Industries also serves the electronics and solar industries, among others.

The successful landing of the capsule not only represents a monumental achievement for NASA but also fills the team at Weaver Industries with immense pride. The sample collected from the asteroid has the potential to unravel mysteries about our solar system. With their continued dedication and expertise, Weaver Industries will undoubtedly play an important role in future space exploration endeavors.

Çavkanî:
- [Çavkanî 1]
- [Çavkanî 2]

By Mampho Brescia

Related Post

Zanist

Amûra Zanistî ya li ser Modula Chandrayaan-3 Daneyên Têrker ji bo Lêkolîna Exoplanet a Pêşerojê dişîne

September 28, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Zanist

Chandrayaan-3: Hêvî ji bo Vikram Lander û Pragyan Rover winda dibe

September 28, 2023 Robert Andrew
Zanist

Çavdêriyên JWST Pêşniyar dikin ku gemariya stêrkî bi pîvandinên TRAPPIST-1b Exoplanet re tê asteng kirin.

September 28, 2023 Gabriel Botha

We bêriya we kir

Zanist

Amûra Zanistî ya li ser Modula Chandrayaan-3 Daneyên Têrker ji bo Lêkolîna Exoplanet a Pêşerojê dişîne

September 28, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Zanist

Chandrayaan-3: Hêvî ji bo Vikram Lander û Pragyan Rover winda dibe

September 28, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Zanist

Çavdêriyên JWST Pêşniyar dikin ku gemariya stêrkî bi pîvandinên TRAPPIST-1b Exoplanet re tê asteng kirin.

September 28, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Zanist

Bangek Nêzîk Din: Asteroid 2023 SW6 Nêzîkî Erdê dibe

September 28, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments