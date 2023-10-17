Jiyana Bajar

Bandora keştiyên fezayê li ser Atmosfera Jorîn a Dinyayê ji aliyê Zanyaran ve hat eşkerekirin

ByRobert Andrew

October 17, 2023
Scientists have discovered that the debris from rockets and spacecraft left in Earth’s upper atmosphere could have a lasting impact on the climate. A recent study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences revealed significant amounts of aluminum and exotic metals in Earth’s stratosphere. The team of researchers was able to identify these rare metals as originating from spacecraft burning up during reentry. This finding raises concerns about how the burgeoning space industry is affecting Earth’s upper atmosphere.

The study involved operating a special research plane equipped with a sensitive tool to collect aerosols in the atmosphere. The collected data indicated that more than 20 elements, including lithium, aluminum, copper, and lead, were present in ratios matching those used in spacecraft. These metals were found in about 10% of sulfuric acid particles, which are essential for protecting and buffering the ozone layer.

The increasing number of rocket launches is contributing to the accumulation of these metallic particles in the stratosphere. In 2022, there were a record-breaking 180 rocket launches, and this number is expected to rise as the space industry continues to launch more satellites and spacecraft. The researchers emphasized the need to understand the impact of human spaceflight on the planet, particularly on the ozone layer, which plays a crucial role in absorbing harmful radiation from the Sun.

The study’s findings highlight the urgency of studying and comprehending the changes occurring in Earth’s atmosphere. The impact of human occupation and space activities may be more significant than previously imagined. It is essential to prioritize research on our planet to better understand and mitigate the potential consequences of space exploration.

Source: Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (study)

