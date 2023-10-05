ISRO, the Indian Space Research Organisation, is planning to carry out an inflight abort test of the crew escape system for its Gaganyaan human spaceflight program. The test will be conducted by the end of October using a test vehicle developed specifically for this purpose. The Director of Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre, S Unnikrishnan Nair, mentioned that preparations are underway, with all vehicle systems already at Sriharikota, the main spaceport of India. Final assembly is in progress, and the team is gearing up for the launch.

The crew escape system is considered the most crucial component of the Gaganyaan mission. The upcoming test vehicle launch, TV-D1, will mark the first of four abort missions planned for the program. It will be followed by the TV-D2 mission and the first uncrewed mission of Gaganyaan (LVM3-G1). Further test vehicle missions and a mission with a robotic payload are also planned. The crewed mission will be based on the outcomes of these successful test missions.

The test vehicle is a single-stage, liquid propulsion rocket designed to validate the performance of the crew escape system at different critical Mach numbers. However, Nair mentioned that it can also be utilized for other purposes, such as space tourism. The vehicle will reach transonic conditions, crossing Mach number one and reaching an altitude of around 12 km. The escape system will be activated, propelling the vehicle to approximately 20 km, at which point the crew module will be released.

The Crew Module in Gaganyaan is a habitable space with an Earth-like environment for the crew. It consists of a pressurized metallic inner structure and an unpressurized external structure with a thermal protection system. It houses crew interfaces, life support systems, avionics, and deceleration systems. The Gaganyaan project aims to demonstrate India’s capability to send a crew of two to three members to a circular orbit of approximately 400 km around the Earth for a mission lasting one to three days. The crew will then safely return to Earth by landing in a designated location in the Indian sea waters. The Gaganyaan mission will be launched using the Human Rated LVM3 (HLVM3), a configuration of the LVM3 rocket specially modified to meet human rating requirements.

Çavkanî: PTI