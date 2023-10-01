Jiyana Bajar

Hindistan ji bo Mîsyona Duyemîn a Marsê amade dike: Mangalyaan-2

ByMampho Brescia

October 1, 2023
India is gearing up for its second mission to Mars, nine years after successfully placing a spacecraft in orbit around the red planet on its first attempt. The Mars Orbiter Mission-2, also known as Mangalyaan-2, will carry four payloads that will study various aspects of Mars, including interplanetary dust, the Martian atmosphere, and the environment.

One of the payloads on Mangalyaan-2 is the Mars Orbit Dust Experiment (MODEX), which aims to understand the origin, distribution, and flux of interplanetary dust at high altitudes on Mars. This experiment will provide valuable insights into the dust flux at Mars, the existence of a potential ring around the planet, and the source of the dust particles.

Another crucial experiment is the Radio Occultation (RO) experiment, which will measure neutral and electron density profiles in the Martian atmosphere. By studying the behavior of the Martian atmosphere, scientists hope to gain a deeper understanding of its characteristics.

The Energetic Ion Spectrometer (EIS) on board Mangalyaan-2 will help characterize solar energy particles and supra-thermal solar wind particles in the Martian environment. This data will enable scientists to investigate the factors contributing to the loss of the Martian atmosphere.

Lastly, the Langmuir Probe and Electric Field Experiment (LPEX) will measure electron number density, electron temperature, and electric field waves, providing insights into the plasma environment on Mars.

India’s first mission to Mars, launched in 2013, was a significant achievement as it made India the fourth country in the world to successfully place a spacecraft in Mars orbit. With the upcoming Mangalyaan-2 mission, India continues to expand its presence in space exploration and is poised to contribute further to our understanding of the red planet.

Çavkanî:
- Hindustan Times

