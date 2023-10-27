Makîneyên Intuitive Destpêkirina Landera Lunar paş dixe, lê ji bo mîsyona dîrokî amade dike

Intuitive Machines, a private aerospace company, recently announced a delay in the launch of its first lunar lander mission. The IM-1 mission, initially scheduled to launch in mid-November, has been pushed back two months and is now set to take off in mid-January. The company plans to use a Falcon 9 rocket for this historic launch, which will take place at Kennedy Space Center’s Launch Complex 39A in Florida during a multi-day launch window that opens on January 12th.

While the reasons for the delay have not been specified, Intuitive Machines’ CEO, Steve Altemus, emphasized that challenges and adjustments are expected when it comes to pioneering lunar exploration. Despite the setback, the company remains optimistic about the mission’s ultimate success and views the schedule adjustment as a small price to pay for making history.

The IM-1 mission, using the Nova-C lander, is a part of NASA’s Commercial Lunar Payload Services program. It will transport five payloads for NASA and six commercial payloads, including an artwork and a camera that will capture images during the lander’s descent. The lander, weighing 675 kilograms, is expected to touch down near Malapert A, a crater located in the moon’s south polar region. It will operate for nearly two weeks until the end of the lunar day, when it will be deprived of power.

Although Intuitive Machines has not provided an update on the lander’s status, it mentioned during a previous event that the lander had successfully completed a pre-ship review. The company’s dedication to the mission remains steadfast, despite the minor delay.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. Why was the launch of Intuitive Machines’ first lunar lander mission delayed?

The specific reasons for the delay have not been disclosed by Intuitive Machines. However, it is common for lunar missions to experience schedule changes and mission adjustments due to the inherent challenges of pioneering lunar exploration.

2. When is the new launch date for the IM-1 mission?

The IM-1 mission is now scheduled to launch on January 12th in a multi-day window from Kennedy Space Center’s Launch Complex 39A in Florida.

3. What is the purpose of the IM-1 mission?

The IM-1 mission, utilizing Intuitive Machines’ Nova-C lander, aims to transport five payloads for NASA and six commercial payloads as part of NASA’s Commercial Lunar Payload Services program. It will conduct a historic landing near Malapert A, a crater located in the moon’s south polar region.

4. How long will the lander operate on the moon?

The lander is expected to operate for nearly two weeks on the moon until the end of the lunar day, when it will no longer receive power.

5. How does this delay affect the first CLPS mission?

As a result of the delay, the first CLPS mission will now be Astrobotic’s Peregrine, scheduled to launch on December 24th aboard United Launch Alliance’s Vulcan Centaur.