Jiyana Bajar

Vekirina Teknolojiyên Nû û Hêza AI

Zanist

Çavdêrxaneya Rojê ya Aditya-L1 ya Hindistanê ji bo Dîtina Rojê ya Bênavber Rêwîtiyê Eyar dike

ByGabriel Botha

October 12, 2023
Çavdêrxaneya Rojê ya Aditya-L1 ya Hindistanê ji bo Dîtina Rojê ya Bênavber Rêwîtiyê Eyar dike

India’s first solar observatory, Aditya-L1, has recently made a trajectory correction maneuver to ensure it stays on course for a special point in space from where it will have an uninterrupted view of the sun. Launched on September 2, the spacecraft is currently on a 110-day voyage to an area around 1 million miles away from Earth.

Aditya-L1 is planned to settle into a halo orbit around Earth-sun Lagrange point 1, which is a gravitationally stable area. This location will provide the observatory with a clear and direct line of sight to study the sun. The trajectory correction maneuver, also known as TCM, was performed on October 6 and lasted for approximately 16 seconds.

The Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) social media account reported the successful execution of the maneuver, stating that it was performed to correct the trajectory after the Trans-Lagrangean Point 1 Insertion (TL1I) maneuver carried out on September 19.

Aditya-L1 is equipped with seven payloads for its five-year-long mission to study the sun. This spacecraft marks India’s second deep space mission, following the Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM) that launched in 2013. The name “Aditya” translates to “the sun” in Sanskrit, while the “L1” suffix represents the location from which the observatory will operate.

By fine-tuning the spacecraft’s orbit, this trajectory correction maneuver ensures that Aditya-L1 remains on track to fulfill its mission of observing and studying the sun from a unique vantage point in space.

Sources: India Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) X social media account, September 30, 2023; October 8, 2023.

By Gabriel Botha

Related Post

Zanist

Jin di Têkiliyên Kurt-Kurte de Hêza Fîzîkî tercîh dikin, lê ji bo Serkeftina Dem-Dar Humora Hevkar

October 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Zanist

Rêbernameya Dîtin û Wênegirtina Ewlehî ya Rojgirtina Rojê ya Annular

October 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Zanist

Satelîtên li Fezayê: Xeterek ji Stêrnasiya Radyoyê û Girêdana Me bi Kozmosê re

October 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

We bêriya we kir

Zanist

Jin di Têkiliyên Kurt-Kurte de Hêza Fîzîkî tercîh dikin, lê ji bo Serkeftina Dem-Dar Humora Hevkar

October 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Zanist

Rêbernameya Dîtin û Wênegirtina Ewlehî ya Rojgirtina Rojê ya Annular

October 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Zanist

Satelîtên li Fezayê: Xeterek ji Stêrnasiya Radyoyê û Girêdana Me bi Kozmosê re

October 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Zanist

Fluorescence Ji bo Pîvandina Asta Stresê ya Di Soyayên Di Ber Ozonê de Tê Bikaranîn

October 13, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments