Jiyana Bajar

Vekirina Teknolojiyên Nû û Hêza AI

Zanist

Scientists Develop Ultra-Broadband Photodetector Using Twisted Double Bilayer Graphene

ByRobert Andrew

September 27, 2023
Scientists Develop Ultra-Broadband Photodetector Using Twisted Double Bilayer Graphene

Researchers at ICFO and their collaborators have developed a novel ultra-broadband photodetector using twisted double bilayer graphene (TDBG). This new device is capable of efficiently detecting light across a wide spectral range, from far-terahertz to near-infrared wavelengths. The photodetector eliminates the need for external electric fields and offers scalability for industrial applications.

Traditional photoconductor arrays based on mercury cadmium telluride elements are currently used for hyperspectral imaging, but they are not efficient over the entire spectrum and are unable to detect terahertz wavelengths. In contrast, TDBG has the potential to overcome these limitations and improve the performance and efficiency of light detection.

The researchers fabricated TDBG devices by rotating two bilayer graphene stacks by a large angle. These devices create their own intrinsic electric field without the need for additional electrodes, making them scalable for mass production. The team then conducted extensive experiments to study the photoresponse and photoconductivity of TDBG.

The results showed that the TDBG ultra-broadband photodetector has good quantum efficiency, enhanced photoconductivity through interlayer screening, and scalability without the need for external gates. This breakthrough opens up possibilities for a wide range of applications, including autonomous driving, environmental monitoring, healthcare, space exploration, agriculture, and food processing.

This research highlights the potential of twisted double bilayer graphene as a highly efficient and versatile material for photodetection.

Çavkanî:
– ICFO/M. Ceccanti

By Robert Andrew

Related Post

Zanist

Zanyarê sereke yê Çînê Daketina Heyvê ya Chandrayaan-3 ya Hindistanê Pirs dike

September 28, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Zanist

LHC Demsala Fîzîk-Ionên Giran Bi Pevçûna Lead-Nuclei Dest pê dike

September 28, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Zanist

Polen, Spor û Bakterî Di Çêkirina Qeşayê de Di Ewrên Arktîk de Rola Serekî Dilîzin, Vedîtinên Lêkolînê

September 28, 2023 Mampho Brescia

We bêriya we kir

Zanist

Zanyarê sereke yê Çînê Daketina Heyvê ya Chandrayaan-3 ya Hindistanê Pirs dike

September 28, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Zanist

LHC Demsala Fîzîk-Ionên Giran Bi Pevçûna Lead-Nuclei Dest pê dike

September 28, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Zanist

Polen, Spor û Bakterî Di Çêkirina Qeşayê de Di Ewrên Arktîk de Rola Serekî Dilîzin, Vedîtinên Lêkolînê

September 28, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Zanist

Lêkolîna NASAyê Orîjînalên Zengîlên Saturnê eşkere dike

September 28, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments