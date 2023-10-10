Jiyana Bajar

Vekirina Teknolojiyên Nû û Hêza AI

Zanist

NGC 1087: Galaksiyek spiral a çiqokî

ByRobert Andrew

October 10, 2023
NGC 1087: Galaksiyek spiral a çiqokî

NGC 1087, a beautiful barred spiral galaxy, located in the constellation Cetus, has captured the fascination of scientists. This galaxy, situated 80 million light-years away, boasts a diameter of 87,000 light-years. It features a relatively small nucleus in its center, and its spiral structure is defined by its prominent dust lanes, which can be observed as dark red formations.

The most striking aspect of NGC 1087 is its stellar bar, a bright-white elongated structure located at the galaxy’s core. Unlike other barred galaxies, NGC 1087’s stellar bar is comparatively shorter. In typical barred galaxies, the gravitational forces emanating from the central region attract large amounts of gas, resulting in explosive star formation followed by a gradual decline. However, NGC 1087 deviates from this pattern, as it exhibits signs of ongoing star formation. This unique characteristic has piqued the curiosity of astronomers.

Throughout history, scientists have been captivated by the mysteries of the cosmos. One such individual is British astronomer William Herschel, who made groundbreaking discoveries in the 18th century. Herschel’s pioneering observations of stars and galaxies laid the foundation for our modern understanding of the universe.

NGC 1087 continues to unravel the secrets of star formation within its dusty spiral arms. Although located far from our own Milky Way galaxy, this distant celestial object serves as a testament to the beauty and complexity of the cosmos.

Çavkanî:
- NASA
– Ansîklopediya Britannica

By Robert Andrew

Related Post

Zanist

Fêmkirina Girîngiya Cookies Di Nepeniya Serhêl de

October 11, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Zanist

Şikestina Sensorên Jîngehê li Herêmên bi Xetereya Bilind

October 11, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Zanist

Keştiya Fezayê ya Psyche ya NASAyê ji ber hewaya xirab dibe ku bi derengî bikeve

October 11, 2023 Gabriel Botha

We bêriya we kir

Zanist

Fêmkirina Girîngiya Cookies Di Nepeniya Serhêl de

October 11, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Zanist

Şikestina Sensorên Jîngehê li Herêmên bi Xetereya Bilind

October 11, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Zanist

Keştiya Fezayê ya Psyche ya NASAyê ji ber hewaya xirab dibe ku bi derengî bikeve

October 11, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Zanist

NASA Asteroida Nêzîkî Erdê 2023 TF4 Keşif Dike

October 11, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments