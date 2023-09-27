Jiyana Bajar

Vekirina Teknolojiyên Nû û Hêza AI

Zanist

Supermoonê Dawîn a 2023-an ku ezmanê şevê ronî dike

ByMampho Brescia

September 27, 2023
Supermoonê Dawîn a 2023-an ku ezmanê şevê ronî dike

The night sky will be graced with the sight of the fourth and final supermoon of 2023 this week. A supermoon occurs when a full moon reaches its closest point to Earth in its orbit. According to NASA, this upcoming supermoon, known as the Corn Moon or Harvest Moon, will rise on Thursday night and will appear larger and brighter than a regular full moon.

This particular supermoon is extra special as it coincides with the autumnal equinox, which occurred on September 23. NASA estimates that the moon will be approximately 224,854 miles away from Earth, making it about 5% larger and 13% brighter than the average full moon in 2023.

If you miss this week’s supermoon, you will have to wait until September 2024 to witness the next one. However, this celestial event is not only significant for its astronomical beauty. It also aligns with the start of the Mid-Autumn Festival, a major holiday celebrated in China, and Chuseok, the Korean fall harvest festival.

So, mark your calendars and prepare to gaze at the mesmerizing sight of the final supermoon of 2023. It will be an enchanting experience to witness the moon in all its magnificence, shining brightly upon the autumn night sky.

Çavkanî:
- NASA

By Mampho Brescia

Related Post

Zanist

Amûra Zanistî ya li ser Modula Chandrayaan-3 Daneyên Têrker ji bo Lêkolîna Exoplanet a Pêşerojê dişîne

September 28, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Zanist

Chandrayaan-3: Hêvî ji bo Vikram Lander û Pragyan Rover winda dibe

September 28, 2023 Robert Andrew
Zanist

Çavdêriyên JWST Pêşniyar dikin ku gemariya stêrkî bi pîvandinên TRAPPIST-1b Exoplanet re tê asteng kirin.

September 28, 2023 Gabriel Botha

We bêriya we kir

Zanist

Amûra Zanistî ya li ser Modula Chandrayaan-3 Daneyên Têrker ji bo Lêkolîna Exoplanet a Pêşerojê dişîne

September 28, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Zanist

Chandrayaan-3: Hêvî ji bo Vikram Lander û Pragyan Rover winda dibe

September 28, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Zanist

Çavdêriyên JWST Pêşniyar dikin ku gemariya stêrkî bi pîvandinên TRAPPIST-1b Exoplanet re tê asteng kirin.

September 28, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Zanist

Bangek Nêzîk Din: Asteroid 2023 SW6 Nêzîkî Erdê dibe

September 28, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments