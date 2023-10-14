Jiyana Bajar

Zanist

NASA Yekem Nimûneyên Asteroid Bennu eşkere dike

ByMampho Brescia

October 14, 2023
NASA has successfully unveiled its first samples of asteroid Bennu, which were brought back to Earth by the spacecraft Osiris-Rex. While the samples may not be as significant as initially hoped, they still represent a major accomplishment in space exploration.

The scientists involved in the mission had originally aimed to collect at least a cupful of carbon-rich asteroid particles from Bennu. However, the samples retrieved consist primarily of a mixture of black dust and rubble. Regardless, this marks the most material ever returned to Earth from an asteroid.

Dante Lauretta, a leading scientist at the University of Arizona, acknowledged that progress has been slow, but the team has already begun the process of studying the collected samples. The hope is that these materials will provide valuable insights into the formation of our solar system and potentially offer clues about the origins of life on Earth.

The Osiris-Rex spacecraft was dispatched to Bennu to collect dust and rocks from its surface. After a successful mission, the spacecraft safely returned to Earth with the collected materials. NASA has released a wealth of images and information about the mission, allowing the public to marvel at this incredible achievement in space exploration.

This milestone highlights the significant strides that NASA has made in understanding our universe and pushing the boundaries of human exploration. It also serves as a reminder of the immense challenges and complexities involved in studying celestial objects millions of kilometers away from Earth.

Çavkanî:
– NASA Solar System Twitter account
– Press release from NASA

