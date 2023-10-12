Meriv çawa bi têlefona xweya têlefonê bi ewlehî Girtina Rojê digire

You can capture the solar eclipse on your cellphone, but not in its full glory. According to Scott Fisher, an astronomy lecturer at the University of Oregon, there might be a technical limitation where the sun doesn’t appear large enough on the screen to view it well. Taking a still image of the eclipse is easier than recording a video because there is less exposure time. Fisher recommends using a tripod or leaning your phone against a stable object to avoid hand jitters while recording the video.

It is important to note that it is never safe to look directly at the sun during an eclipse without the appropriate eyewear protection as the solar radiation can damage the retina. Regular sunglasses are not sufficient, as they do not provide enough protection. Safe solar viewers must comply with the ISO 12312-2 international standard and must meet certain requirements such as blocking no more than 0.00032% of sunlight, being free of defects, and covering both eyes.

To capture the solar eclipse on your cellphone, it is crucial to use the right solar filter in front of the camera lens. The filter must be specifically made for solar viewing. Carly Stocks, a Utah-based photographer, recommends using filters that screw in front of the lens, but taping one on can also work. The filter should be larger than the lens itself and should be kept on at all times during the viewing experience to ensure the safety of your eyes and camera sensor.

While it is possible to capture the sun during the solar eclipse in selfie mode by placing a solar filter over the front camera lens, it may not result in the best selfie. Stocks explains that the image is likely to be completely black with a tiny sun. However, you can use a solar viewer or a sheet of solar filter to cover the sun in the frame and get a picture of it. It is important to be cautious of using a smaller filter as it may risk damaging your phone while trying to frame it.

If you don’t have eclipse glasses, handheld viewers can be used to cover both eyes while viewing. Another alternative is to create a do-it-yourself eclipse viewing projector using a cardboard box, a white sheet of paper, tape, scissors, and a piece of aluminum foil. By creating a pinhole in the aluminum foil and projecting the light onto the white sheet of paper, a crescent sun can be seen without directly looking at the sun.

The solar eclipse on Saturday will be viewable in several U.S. states including Oregon, Nevada, Utah, New Mexico, Texas, California, Idaho, Colorado, and Arizona.

Çavkanî:

- USA Today

- NASA

- Space.com