Jiyana Bajar

Vekirina Teknolojiyên Nû û Hêza AI

Zanist

Novel Laser Ranging Technique Utilizes Chaotic Frequency Combs

ByMampho Brescia

October 12, 2023
Novel Laser Ranging Technique Utilizes Chaotic Frequency Combs

Researchers from EPFL have developed a groundbreaking method for laser ranging using chaotic frequency combs in optical microresonators. This innovative approach offers significant advantages over conventional methods and opens up new possibilities for applications in various fields.

The concept behind this technique is based on the principle of random modulation continuous-wave (RMCW), where random amplitude and phase modulation of a carrier are used to interrogate a target using amplitude and frequency cross-correlation at the detector. Unlike conventional systems, which rely on external modulation, the EPFL approach utilizes the inherent random amplitude and phase modulation of the chaotic comb lines in an optical microresonator. This system can support hundreds of multicolor-independent optical carriers, enabling massively parallel laser ranging and velocimetry.

The researchers emphasize the commercial implications and expert insights of this new technology. RMCW technology is becoming more attractive, and several LiDAR companies employ this approach in their commercial products. The immunity to mutual interference with other LiDARs and ambient light sources makes RMCW significant for the future of unmanned vehicles. Furthermore, the EPFL approach does not require stringent conditions on frequency noise, tuning agility, and linearity of the lasers, and does not necessitate waveform initiation routines.

The team’s breakthrough not only advances our understanding of chaotic dynamics in optical systems but also provides practical solutions for high-precision laser ranging in various domains. This research has broad implications for optical ranging, spread spectrum communication, optical cryptography, and random number generation.

Source: Nature Photonics, DOI: 10.1038/s41566-023-01246-5

By Mampho Brescia

Related Post

Zanist

Pergala Nû ya Kêm-Lêçûn Nanoçapkirina 3D Zêdetir Gihîdar Dike

October 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Zanist

Zanyaran Dibêjin Di 40 Salên Dawî de %25ê Qeşayên Antarktîkayê kêm bûne.

October 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Zanist

NASA Hûrguliyên Nêzîkî Nêzîkbûna Asteroid 2023 TC1 ji Erdê re eşkere dike

October 13, 2023 Gabriel Botha

We bêriya we kir

Zanist

Pergala Nû ya Kêm-Lêçûn Nanoçapkirina 3D Zêdetir Gihîdar Dike

October 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Zanist

Zanyaran Dibêjin Di 40 Salên Dawî de %25ê Qeşayên Antarktîkayê kêm bûne.

October 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Zanist

NASA Hûrguliyên Nêzîkî Nêzîkbûna Asteroid 2023 TC1 ji Erdê re eşkere dike

October 13, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Zanist

Barana Meteor a Orionîdên Spektacular: Kêfxweşiyek ezmanî

October 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments