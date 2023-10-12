Jiyana Bajar

Vekirina Teknolojiyên Nû û Hêza AI

Zanist

Lêkolîna Nû Çavkaniyên Avê yên Binzemînê wekî Germijkerên Mezin ên Refê Astengiya Mezin eşkere dike

ByRobert Andrew

October 12, 2023
Lêkolîna Nû Çavkaniyên Avê yên Binzemînê wekî Germijkerên Mezin ên Refê Astengiya Mezin eşkere dike

A groundbreaking study conducted by scientists at Southern Cross University, the Australian Institute of Marine Science, and CSIRO has revealed that nearly a third of dissolved inorganic nitrogen and two-thirds of dissolved inorganic phosphorus in the Great Barrier Reef come from underground water sources. This significant pollution from underground water sources was previously undocumented. The research, which spanned a decade, used water samples analyzed for radium isotopes, which act as markers for pollution.

While the exact source of the pollution has not been identified, the study has determined the pathway. Pollutants from farms may take several decades to reach underground water reservoirs, which then emerge from springs on the coastline and underwater springs within the reef’s lagoon. This pollution can lead to algal blooms, outbreaks of coral-eating starfish, and an increase in fish diseases.

Dr. Douglas Tait, the lead author of the research, warns of the urgency to address this issue. The excessive nutrients from the pollution pose a threat to the health of the reef and its marine life. State and federal governments have already committed substantial funds to improve the water quality in the Great Barrier Reef, but this study suggests that a reevaluation of the groundwater’s contribution to reef pollution is necessary.

Prominent reef water quality expert Dr. Stephen Lewis emphasizes the importance of this discovery for future protective actions. While the approach towards nutrient management on farms remains unchanged, a broader understanding of the groundwater process is crucial. It is essential to address and mitigate hidden threats to critical ecosystems like the Great Barrier Reef to ensure their preservation.

This research sheds light on previously unknown sources of pollution affecting the Great Barrier Reef and calls for new management strategies to combat this pollution effectively. While alarming, these findings provide an opportunity for more informed conservation efforts. Understanding and addressing hidden threats is imperative to safeguarding critical ecosystems in the face of increasing environmental challenges.

Çavkanî:
- Zanîngeha Xaça Başûr
- Enstîtuya Avusturalya ya Zanistên Deryayî
– CSIRO

