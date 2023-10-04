In 1915, Albert Einstein revolutionized our understanding of the universe with his theory of General Relativity. According to this theory, space and time are dynamic entities that interact with matter and light, rather than being static backdrops for celestial motion. Einstein’s equations describe how matter warps space and time, influencing the movements of stars, galaxies, and other celestial bodies. These equations are based on the work of Leonhard Euler, an 18th-century mathematician.

But what if Einstein’s equations were violated or Euler’s equation was modified? Could we differentiate between the two and determine which one of the two giants of science was wrong? This question arises because our universe is filled with unknowns.

One of these unknowns is dark matter, a mysterious substance that does not interact with light and cannot be directly detected. Fritz Zwicky, a Swiss-American astrophysicist, first observed the presence of dark matter in the 1930s. It is still unclear what dark matter is or how it behaves. Could it obey Euler’s equation, or does it interact with other forces that could modify the equation?

Another mystery we face is the accelerating expansion of the universe, contrary to the expected deceleration due to gravitational attraction. We don’t yet know the cause of this behavior. Is there another “dark” substance with repulsive gravity, or could it be a flaw in Einstein’s predictions? These mysteries prompt us to test both Einstein’s and Euler’s equations.

To test Einstein’s gravity over vast distances, researchers look for a specific signature known as the “gravitational slip.” General Relativity predicts that the bending of light and matter in distorted space-time should be the same. This is analogous to different objects falling at the same rate in Earth’s gravity. By comparing how galaxies fall into gravitational wells and how their light is deflected by gravitational lensing, scientists can determine if they experience the same gravity. If they don’t, it would indicate a gravitational slip.

Euclid, a wide-angle space telescope launched by the European Space Agency, aims to measure this slip. However, if a slip is detected, it may not be clear whether it is due to a modification of Einstein’s or Euler’s equations. To differentiate between the two, scientists propose measuring the “gravitational redshift” with telescopes like the Dark Energy Spectroscopic Instrument and the Square Kilometer Array.

In a recent paper published in Nature Astronomy, researchers concluded that measuring the gravitational slip alone would not allow them to distinguish between a modification of Einstein’s laws and a modification of Euler’s equation. However, the distinction might be possible if the gravitational redshift effect can be accurately measured.

As we delve into the unknowns of the universe, testing and questioning foundational theories becomes increasingly important. Whether we find a violation of Einstein’s equations or a modification of Euler’s equation, it would undoubtedly open up new avenues for understanding the mysteries of our vast cosmos.

