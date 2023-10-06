Jiyana Bajar

Vekirina Teknolojiyên Nû û Hêza AI

Zanist

Zêdetirî Afirîndarên Xiristanî: Zêdetirî 100 Mamik hatine dîtin ku dibiriqin

ByMampho Brescia

October 6, 2023
Zêdetirî Afirîndarên Xiristanî: Zêdetirî 100 Mamik hatine dîtin ku dibiriqin

A recent study conducted by researchers has revealed that it’s not just monotremes and rodents that have the ability to glow; over 100 other species of mammals share this trait. The findings significantly expand the list of mammals known to exhibit biofluorescence.

Biofluorescence is the ability of animals to absorb ultraviolet light and emit it in various colors on the electromagnetic spectrum. It differs from bioluminescence, as biofluorescence occurs when an animal is exposed to an external light source, rather than from internal reactions.

Previous research had already discovered that the platypus and springhares possessed biofluorescence. However, the current study includes 124 additional mammalian species, bringing the total number of known glowing mammals to 125.

The researchers studied specimens at the Western Australian Museum’s collection to identify the biofluorescent mammals. Some examples of these species include the bilby, armadillo, leopard, red fox, dolphin, and domestic cat.

Interestingly, only specific parts of some animals’ fur exhibited fluorescence. For instance, white fur glowed in cats but not dark fur. Moreover, the study revealed that white or light-colored fur was fluorescent in 107 out of the 125 species, while pigmented claws glowed in 68 out of the 125 species.

The researchers also investigated whether fluorescence was more common in nocturnal or diurnal species. They discovered that both types of mammals exhibited biofluorescence, but nocturnal mammals tended to display it more.

However, it’s important to note that shining a UV light to spot glowing mammals at night can harm their eyesight. Nature enthusiasts are advised to use red light for spotlighting instead of UV light.

In conclusion, this study highlights the remarkable diversity of mammals and their unique abilities. The discovery of over 100 glowing mammals expands our understanding of biofluorescence in the animal kingdom.

Çavkanî:

– Royal Society Open Science – https://royalsocietypublishing.org/doi/10.1098/rsos.232368

By Mampho Brescia

Related Post

Zanist

Zengilên Dara Kevnar Bahoza Rojê ya Felaketî Radigihînin

October 9, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Zanist

Elon Musk plan dike ku di sê-çar salan de dakeve Marsê, li ser Serkeftina Destpêkirina Stêrkê xweşbîniyê îfade dike

October 9, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Zanist

Bîranîna John Finnerty: Awirek li Cîhana Guherîna An Garda Siochana

October 9, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

We bêriya we kir

Zanist

Zengilên Dara Kevnar Bahoza Rojê ya Felaketî Radigihînin

October 9, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Zanist

Elon Musk plan dike ku di sê-çar salan de dakeve Marsê, li ser Serkeftina Destpêkirina Stêrkê xweşbîniyê îfade dike

October 9, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Zanist

Bîranîna John Finnerty: Awirek li Cîhana Guherîna An Garda Siochana

October 9, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Zanist

Şopên Mirovan ên Fosîlkirî yên li New Mexico Dibe ku Delîlên Kevintirîn ên Mirovan ên li Amerîka

October 9, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments