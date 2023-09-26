Jiyana Bajar

Vekirina Teknolojiyên Nû û Hêza AI

Zanist

Awustralya Fosîla Merîqê "Giant" Vekir

ByRobert Andrew

September 26, 2023
Awustralya Fosîla Merîqê "Giant" Vekir

Scientists in Australia have identified a new species of “giant” trapdoor spider based on a fossil discovered in June 2020. The fossil, named Megamonodontium mccluskyi, was found in the McGraths Flat research area in New South Wales, known for its exceptional fossil preservation.

The fossil is estimated to be 11 to 16 million years old, dating back to a time when McGraths Flat was a lush rainforest. The spider’s body and legs are well-preserved in a matrix of goethite and silica. Its closest living relatives belong to the Monodontium genus, found in regions like Papua New Guinea, Singapore, and Indonesia.

Using scanning electron microscopy, researchers from the University of Canberra examined the fossil in detail. They discovered tufted claws and hair-like setae, characteristics that classify it as a brush-footed trapdoor spider. The claws would have been used for movement and capturing prey, while the setae would have helped the spider detect vibrations from potential predators.

Measuring just under an inch long, M. mccluskyi is five times larger than its living counterparts. It is also the second-largest spider fossil ever discovered and the first brush-footed trapdoor spider fossil found in Australia. This finding provides valuable insights into the ancient biodiversity of the continent.

Çavkanî:
– McCurry, M. R., et al. Zoological Journal of the Linnean Society.
– University of Canberra (source)

By Robert Andrew

Related Post

Zanist

Serkeftinek Di Lêkolîna Cureyên Nemir de: RNA-ya sedsalên kevn ku ji nimûneya pilingên Tasmanyayê hatî rêz kirin

September 27, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Zanist

Asteroid 2023 SF6: Hevdîtinek Nêzîkî Bi Erdê re

September 27, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Zanist

Navenda Zehmetkêşan li Zanîngeha Colorado Boulder armanc dike ku pêşbîniya hewaya fezayê baştir bike

September 27, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

We bêriya we kir

Zanist

Serkeftinek Di Lêkolîna Cureyên Nemir de: RNA-ya sedsalên kevn ku ji nimûneya pilingên Tasmanyayê hatî rêz kirin

September 27, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Zanist

Asteroid 2023 SF6: Hevdîtinek Nêzîkî Bi Erdê re

September 27, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Zanist

Navenda Zehmetkêşan li Zanîngeha Colorado Boulder armanc dike ku pêşbîniya hewaya fezayê baştir bike

September 27, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Zanist

Neuroscientists Li ser Teoriya Agahdariya Yekgirtî Pevçûn

September 27, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments