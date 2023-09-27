Jiyana Bajar

Vekirina Teknolojiyên Nû û Hêza AI

Zanist

Fungi: Ji bo Pergalên Xwarinê Alternatîfek Berdewam û Veguherîner

ByMampho Brescia

September 27, 2023
Fungi: Ji bo Pergalên Xwarinê Alternatîfek Berdewam û Veguherîner

In a recent doctoral thesis at the Swedish Center for Resource Recovery, Neda Rousta explores the potential of filamentous fungi to revolutionize our food systems. Through harnessing the power of microbial fermentation, Rousta investigates various aspects of filamentous fungi, such as production optimization, nutrient synthesis, and the creation of sustainable food products. Her work highlights the adaptability, productivity, and nutritional properties of these edible fungi.

One key finding of Rousta’s research is the ability of filamentous fungi, specifically Aspergillus oryzae, to produce nutritious biomass with improved nutrient content when cultivated on oat flour. This opens up possibilities for using fungi as a sustainable and healthy food source. Additionally, Rousta discovered the fungi’s capacity to synthesize bioactive substances like L-carnitine, with Aspergillus oryzae outperforming other fungal species in this regard.

Aside from their nutritional benefits, filamentous fungi offer potential solutions to societal issues. Traditional animal husbandry in our food systems contributes significantly to greenhouse gas emissions. Rousta’s work suggests that fungal fermentation can provide sustainable alternatives, potentially mitigating the environmental impact of traditional agriculture.

Looking ahead, Rousta is determined to continue her research, whether in academia or through collaborations with the food industry. Scaling up processes and practical implementations are among her goals. Reflecting on her journey as a doctoral student, Rousta describes it as both challenging and rewarding. Her work in microbial fermentation and sustainable food production involved rigorous experimentation, data analysis, and interdisciplinary collaboration. Ultimately, she hopes to contribute to a more sustainable and healthy future for global food systems.

By exploring the potential of filamentous fungi, Neda Rousta’s research offers a promising pathway towards sustainable and transformative food systems.

By Mampho Brescia

Related Post

Zanist

Amûra Zanistî ya li ser Modula Chandrayaan-3 Daneyên Têrker ji bo Lêkolîna Exoplanet a Pêşerojê dişîne

September 28, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Zanist

Chandrayaan-3: Hêvî ji bo Vikram Lander û Pragyan Rover winda dibe

September 28, 2023 Robert Andrew
Zanist

Çavdêriyên JWST Pêşniyar dikin ku gemariya stêrkî bi pîvandinên TRAPPIST-1b Exoplanet re tê asteng kirin.

September 28, 2023 Gabriel Botha

We bêriya we kir

Zanist

Amûra Zanistî ya li ser Modula Chandrayaan-3 Daneyên Têrker ji bo Lêkolîna Exoplanet a Pêşerojê dişîne

September 28, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Zanist

Chandrayaan-3: Hêvî ji bo Vikram Lander û Pragyan Rover winda dibe

September 28, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Zanist

Çavdêriyên JWST Pêşniyar dikin ku gemariya stêrkî bi pîvandinên TRAPPIST-1b Exoplanet re tê asteng kirin.

September 28, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Zanist

Bangek Nêzîk Din: Asteroid 2023 SW6 Nêzîkî Erdê dibe

September 28, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments