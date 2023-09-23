Proteîna di mêşên fêkiyan de bandorê li spora di sermayê de dike, lêkolînê dike

A recent study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences has identified a protein in fruit flies that plays a crucial role in exercise performance in cold conditions. This protein, called Iditarod, is related to the human protein irisin, which is known for its involvement in the benefits of exercise and adaptation to cold temperatures.

The researchers from the University of Michigan Medical School and Wayne State University School of Medicine were interested in understanding the physiological process of autophagy, which involves the removal of damaged cellular components from the body. They discovered that the Iditarod gene regulates autophagy in fruit flies. By manipulating the genetic makeup of the flies, they demonstrated that the Iditarod gene is involved in the autophagy process.

The team also found a connection between the Iditarod gene and the human gene FNDC5, which is a precursor to the protein irisin. Irisin has been previously shown to be important for musculoskeletal and other exercise-related benefits in mammals, as well as cold adaptation.

To further investigate the role of Iditarod in exercise, the researchers trained fruit flies using a novel method developed by Dr. Robert Wessells’ team at Wayne State University. They found that flies lacking the Iditarod gene had impaired exercise endurance and did not experience the typical improvements seen after training. Interestingly, these flies were also unable to tolerate cold temperatures.

This study highlights the evolutionary significance of the Iditarod gene family, which appears to be conserved throughout evolution in both invertebrates and mammals. The researchers believe that exercise activates the autophagy process, which helps clean up damaged cellular components and toxic byproducts produced during intense exercise. The Iditarod gene plays a crucial role in this process.

Further research is needed to fully understand the connection between exercise, autophagy, and the Iditarod gene. However, this study provides valuable insights into the molecular mechanisms underlying the benefits of exercise and adaptation to cold temperatures.

Kanî:

– “Iditarod, a Drosophila homolog of the Irisin precursor FNDC5, is critical for exercise performance and cardiac autophagy” by Tyler Cobb, Irene Hwang, Michael Soukar, Sim Namkoong, Uhn-Soo Cho, Maryam Safdar, Myungjin Kim, Robert J. Wessells, and Jun Hee Lee, Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.