A recent decision by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to fast-track the approval of the antipsychotic drug brexpiprazole (Rexulti) for elderly dementia patients has sparked controversy. Despite minimal clinical benefits and an increased risk of death associated with the drug, concerns have been raised about the FDA’s approval standards and the influence of commercial interests on patient advocacy groups.

Investigation into the harm-benefit balance of Rexulti raises serious questions. The drug did not demonstrate a significant therapeutic effect during testing and was found to be associated with a heightened mortality risk. However, Rexulti has become the first antipsychotic approved by the FDA to treat agitation in elderly patients with dementia.

One of the major concerns surrounding this decision is the financial benefit it may bring to drug companies. With a cost of around $1,400 a month, Rexulti’s makers, Otsuka and Lundbeck, are anticipating an additional $1 billion in annual sales. Investigative journalist Robert Whitaker argues that there are serious questions about the harm-benefit balance of this drug in a recent paper published in The BMJ.

The approval of Rexulti may also reverse years of effort by the US Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) to reduce the off-label use of antipsychotics in residential care homes. The drug carries a “boxed warning,” the FDA’s most serious type of warning, regarding the increased risk of death. The three pre-approval trials showed that the death rate was four times higher in those given brexpiprazole compared to those given a placebo.

Public Citizen health researcher Nina Zeldes expressed her concerns about the approval, stating that “the small benefits do not outweigh serious safety concerns.” Professor Lon Schneider at the University of Southern California also noted that the outcomes of brexpiprazole trials were similar to previous trials of antipsychotics in Alzheimer’s patients.

There are concerns that the FDA’s current approval standards may be lower than they were 20 years ago. Patient advocacy groups, such as the Alliance for Aging Research and Leaders Engage on Alzheimer’s Research (LEAD), have supported the approval of brexpiprazole. However, it is worth noting that some of these groups receive funding from pharmaceutical companies, including those involved in the production of Rexulti.

The FDA’s decision has raised questions about the influence of commercial interests on drug approvals and the need for a more robust evaluation process. The ongoing efforts by the CMS to reduce unnecessary antipsychotic prescribing in nursing homes may be at odds with the marketing efforts that are likely to follow the approval of brexpiprazole.

