Pêşeroja Lêgerîna Fezayê: Zanist, Berdewamî, û Gihîştina Hêsantir

Rocket launches have long been a costly and complex process for space agencies, but as the world of space exploration evolves, new missions are preparing for a future where humanity has a sustainable presence off-Earth. This begins with the Moon, where humans have not set foot in 51 years. However, once we establish a long-term presence on the Moon, the possibilities of exploring further into the cosmos become more attainable.

This vision of human transit and habitation on other worlds and satellites is accompanied by the concept of in-situ resource utilization (ISRU), which involves building experiments and infrastructure that harness the resources of the surrounding environment. As we venture beyond our blue planet, scientists are working on developing new technologies to facilitate our scientific investigation of space.

So why do we need to conduct science in space? While there are observatories on Earth that study the cosmos, there are limitations to conducting astronomical observations from our planet. Light pollution, for example, makes it increasingly difficult to see the stars. Additionally, Earth’s atmosphere itself poses challenges for astronomers, as it limits our ability to observe certain wavelengths of the electromagnetic spectrum.

Space agencies launch observatories into orbit to overcome these limitations, allowing us to explore the universe from a vantage point beyond our atmosphere. However, there are limits to what we can achieve through remote observations alone. Direct analysis of extraterrestrial samples is crucial for gaining insights into celestial bodies. For instance, studying lunar samples obtained during the Apollo missions and more recently by China’s Chang’e-5 lander has provided valuable information about the Moon’s composition and the presence of water. Similarly, the Mars Sample Return mission aims to collect rock samples for analysis, potentially shedding light on Mars’ geological history and the possibility of ancient microbial life.

One of the most significant quests of space exploration is the search for life or signs of ancient life beyond Earth. Discovering evidence of extraterrestrial life would have profound implications for our understanding of the universe and our place within it.

Establishing a sustained human presence on other celestial bodies, such as Mars, could potentially be more cost-effective in the long run compared to repeated sample return missions. For example, NASA’s Artemis missions aim to lay the groundwork for a sustainable human presence on the Moon, including infrastructure on the lunar surface and a lunar space station called the Lunar Gateway.

One of the biggest barriers to space exploration has been the cost of rocket launches. However, with advancements in reusable rocket technology, the costs are gradually decreasing. SpaceX’s reusable Falcon 9 rocket, for instance, has already made orbital launches more affordable. This trend is expected to continue, enabling more frequent and cheaper access to space. As rocket costs fall, their power and carrying capacities are also increasing, as demonstrated by SpaceX’s Starship, which will have significantly greater thrust and payload capabilities compared to its predecessors.

The future of space exploration holds promising prospects for scientific discoveries, sustainable presence off-Earth, and easier access to the cosmos. As we continue to push the boundaries of our understanding, advancements in technology and a renewed sense of exploration are driving us closer to unlocking the mysteries of the universe.

