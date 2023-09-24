Jiyana Bajar

Vekirina Teknolojiyên Nû û Hêza AI

Zanist

Lêkolînek Nû Nîşan dide ku Trigonelline di qehwê de Dikare Bîr û Fêrbûnê baştir bike

Mampho Brescia

September 24, 2023
Lêkolînek Nû Nîşan dide ku Trigonelline di qehwê de Dikare Bîr û Fêrbûnê baştir bike

A recent study conducted by researchers at the University of Tsukuba has revealed that Trigonelline (TG), a compound found in coffee, fenugreek seed, and radish, can enhance memory and spatial learning in mice. The study utilized an integrated approach, combining cognitive and molecular biology perspectives to explore the effects of TG on age-related cognitive decline.

The researchers administered TG orally to senescence-accelerated mouse prone 8 (SAMP8) mice for a duration of 30 days. The mice were then subjected to the Morris water maze test to assess their spatial learning and memory performance. The results showed a significant improvement in the performance of the TG-treated mice compared to the control group.

To understand the underlying molecular mechanisms, the researchers conducted a whole-genome transcriptomic analysis of the hippocampus. They discovered that TG modulated signaling pathways related to nervous system development, mitochondrial function, ATP synthesis, inflammation, autophagy, and neurotransmitter release.

Furthermore, the study revealed that TG was able to suppress neuroinflammation by inhibiting the activation of the transcription factor NF-κB through the signaling factor Traf6. This suggests that TG has the potential to prevent and alleviate age-related cognitive decline by improving spatial learning and memory.

The search for natural compounds that can enhance cognitive function in aging individuals has gained significant attention in recent years. This study contributes to this research priority by highlighting the potential of TG as a functional compound that can ameliorate age-related cognitive decline.

In conclusion, the findings of this study demonstrate the positive effects of Trigonelline in improving memory and spatial learning. Further research is warranted to explore the full potential of TG as a therapeutic agent for age-related cognitive decline.

Source: GeroScience – “Transcriptomics and biochemical evidence of trigonelline ameliorating learning and memory decline in the senescence-accelerated mouse prone 8 (SAMP8) model by suppressing proinflammatory cytokines and elevating neurotransmitter release.”

