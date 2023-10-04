China’s National Space Administration (CNSA) has announced that its lunar mission to collect samples from the far side of the moon, known as Chang’e-6, is progressing smoothly and is scheduled for next year. The mission’s accompanying relay satellite will be deployed in the first half of 2023. Additionally, the CNSA has expressed its intention for increased global collaboration for future lunar expeditions, including the Chang’e-8 mission in 2028. China is seeking joint “mission-level” projects with other countries and international organizations, encompassing spacecraft launch and orbit operation, interactions, and surface exploration.

The CNSA has also revealed that the Chang’e-6 spacecraft will have room for 200 kilograms (440 pounds) of foreign science payloads, allowing overseas partners to conduct lunar research. China expects these missions, along with the Chang’e-7 in 2026, to contribute valuable data towards the establishment of a permanent international research station on the lunar south pole by 2040. These efforts are part of China’s broader plan to become a major space power, which includes achievements such as sending a rover to the far side of the moon, constructing the orbital Tiangong space station, and aiming to send a manned mission to the moon by 2030.

China’s ambitions to expand its space program and lunar research also involve establishing international ties. While only a few countries, such as Russia, Venezuela, and South Africa, have joined China’s planned lunar research station so far, China’s focus on collaboration aligns with the global interest in the scientific benefits, national prestige, and access to resources that successful moon missions could bring. Other countries, including India and the United States, have also made significant strides in their lunar programs, with missions to the moon and plans for future exploration.

China’s upcoming Chang’e-6 mission aims to deepen our understanding of the moon’s far side by collecting samples from the South Pole-Aitken Basin, a lunar landform of high scientific interest. The mission will also carry payloads and satellites from international partners, including a French-made instrument, a negative ion detector from the European Space Agency, an Italian laser corner reflector, and Pakistan’s CubeSat.

Overall, China’s lunar missions and its plans for a research station demonstrate the country’s commitment to advancing space exploration and research while seeking international collaboration to achieve its goals.

Definitions:

– Chang’e-6: China’s lunar mission scheduled for next year, aiming to collect samples from the far side of the moon.

– CNSA: China’s National Space Administration, the national space agency of China.

– Lunar south pole: The region near the bottom of the moon’s southern hemisphere.

– International Astronautical Congress: An annual conference for space professionals and stakeholders organized by the International Astronautical Federation.

– Lunar mare: Large dark areas on the moon’s surface resulting from ancient lava flows.

