Jiyana Bajar

Vekirina Teknolojiyên Nû û Hêza AI

Zanist

Escaperek Maze ya Nû: Robotên nermik bi îstîxbarata laşî ve li cîhên tevlihev digerin

ByVicky Stavropoulou

September 11, 2023
Escaperek Maze ya Nû: Robotên nermik bi îstîxbarata laşî ve li cîhên tevlihev digerin

Soft robots made from liquid crystal elastomer can navigate complex spaces without computer or human input. Developed by a team at North Carolina State University, these robots rely on the concept of physical intelligence, meaning their behaviors are dictated by the materials they are made from and their structural design. The robots, resembling pieces of string, have been able to navigate mazes and even negotiate around moving obstacles.

The team recently unveiled an improved version of the robot that can handle even more complicated scenarios. The robots are made from the same liquid crystal elastomer as before, but the key difference is the asymmetrical design. One half of the robot is a twisted ribbon that can stretch into a straight line, while the other half is a tighter twist that also twists around itself. This asymmetry creates different forces on each end of the robot, allowing it to turn without having to come into contact with an object.

The robot, named the “maze escaper” by the authors, is able to navigate mazes with moving walls and gaps smaller than its body size. The ability to move in arcs allows it to wiggle its way free from tight spots. The researchers believe that this technology has potential applications in soft robot design, particularly for applications where the robots can harvest heat energy from their environment.

This breakthrough in soft robotics demonstrates the power of physical intelligence and opens up possibilities for innovative approaches in robot design. The study detailing this development is published in the journal Science Advances.

Çavkanî:
– Journal: Science Advances
- Zanîngeha Dewletê ya Karolînaya Bakur

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Related Post

Zanist

Genên ku ji Neandertalan hatine mîras kirin Xetereya Covid-19-a Zindî Zêde Dikin, Vedîtinên Lêkolînê

September 19, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Zanist

Parêzgerî ji bo Vemirandinê: Rûmeta Neandertalan

September 19, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Zanist

Origins Ancient: Vekirina Sirên Rabirdûya Me

September 19, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

We bêriya we kir

Zanist

Genên ku ji Neandertalan hatine mîras kirin Xetereya Covid-19-a Zindî Zêde Dikin, Vedîtinên Lêkolînê

September 19, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Zanist

Parêzgerî ji bo Vemirandinê: Rûmeta Neandertalan

September 19, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Zanist

Origins Ancient: Vekirina Sirên Rabirdûya Me

September 19, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Zanist

Tamil Nadu Yek Doza nû ya COVID-19 bi Rêjeya Pozîtîvbûna Testê Zero Rapor dike

September 19, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments