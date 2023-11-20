The Elusive Spin of M87's Supermassive Black Hole

In a groundbreaking achievement, an international team of astronomers led by Yuzhu Cui has provided definitive evidence of the spinning supermassive black hole at the center of the giant elliptical galaxy M87. This discovery adds another milestone to M87’s legacy, which began in 1918 when it became the first galaxy to reveal its luminous jet. Furthermore, M87 made history in 2019 when the Event Horizon Telescope captured the first image of a black hole’s shadow.

The supermassive black hole in M87 weighs a staggering 6.5 billion solar masses, making it over a thousand times more massive than the black hole in the center of our Milky Way galaxy. Retrieving data from these enigmatic objects is no easy feat, but the researchers leveraged precessing jets and accretion disks, along with Einstein’s General Theory of Relativity, to delve into the mysteries of M87.

Analyzing 17 years’ worth of data from a global network of radio telescopes, Cui’s team discovered a remarkable 11-year cycle of precessional jets and revealed that the rotational axes of the black hole and its accretion disk are misaligned. This misalignment causes the jet to shift or wobble, resulting in precession. The models developed by the team align precisely with the observational data, confirming that the supermassive black hole at the heart of M87 is indeed spinning and plays a crucial role in energy transfer mechanisms.

This breakthrough not only marks a significant step forward in understanding black holes but also poses new questions and challenges for scientists. Researchers are now eager to investigate the structure of the associated accretion disk and determine the rotational velocities of both the black hole and the disk. By unraveling these mysteries, astronomers hope to gain deeper insights into the remarkable energy-producing mechanisms of active galactic nuclei like M87.

Q: How far away is M87?

A: M87 is located approximately 55 million light-years away from Earth.

Q: How massive is the supermassive black hole in M87 compared to the one in the Milky Way?

A: The black hole in M87 is over a thousand times more massive than the one in the Milky Way.

Q: What is precession?

A: Precession refers to the gradual change in the orientation of an object’s rotational axis. In the case of M87’s black hole, its misaligned axis causes the jet to shift or wobble, resulting in precession.

Q: What are accretion disks?

A: Accretion disks are rotating disks of gas and dust that surround objects like black holes. They are formed when gas from the surrounding space gets pulled toward the gravitational force of the black hole.

Q: What is the significance of confirming the spin of M87’s black hole?

A: Confirming the spin of M87’s black hole provides valuable insights into the energy transfer mechanisms and processes occurring within active galactic nuclei. This discovery helps astronomers better understand the formation and behavior of black holes.

